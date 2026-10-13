Delhi govt to dedicate 150 new electric buses, inaugurate five public EV charging stations

The Delhi Government will dedicate 150 new zero-emission electric buses to the people in the city and dedicate five public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Swami Vivekanand ISBT Anand Vihar and four DTC depots at Nand Nagri, Rohini Sector-37, Nangloi and Keshopur. These initiatives mark another significant step towards strengthening Delhi’s public transport infrastructure and accelerating the transition to clean, sustainable and energy-efficient mobility.

According to a press release, the induction of 150 new zero-emission electric buses will take Delhi’s electric bus fleet to 5,238, within an overall fleet of approximately 6,988 buses, including 1,750 CNG buses. Delhi continues to lead the country in electric bus deployment, supported by a structured and time-bound fleet augmentation programme. Under this programme, Delhi’s total bus fleet is projected to expand to nearly 14,000 buses by FY 2028–29, further strengthening the city’s public transport capacity and advancing its transition towards cleaner urban mobility.

The newly inducted buses are low-floor, air-conditioned vehicles designed to provide comfortable and convenient travel for commuters. They are equipped with modern passenger amenities, including CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking and accessibility features for persons with disabilities, as stated in the release. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the continued expansion of the electric bus fleet reflects the government’s commitment to providing reliable, comfortable and environmentally sustainable public transport to the people of Delhi.

As part of the initiative to strengthen Delhi’s electric mobility ecosystem, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DTIDC) has established a high-capacity public EV charging station at Swami Vivekanand ISBT, Anand Vihar. Anand Vihar ISBT is a major interstate transport hub, catering to approximately 1.25 lakh commuters and handling an average of 2,300 buses daily. These buses operate under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Uttarakhand Transport Corporation and the All India Tourist Permit category

In another major step towards expanding the city’s EV charging network, DTC has established public EV charging stations at four locations: Nand Nagri Depot, Rohini Sector-37 Depot, Nangloi Depot and Keshopur Depot. More high-capacity EV charging stations are also under construction at other DTC locations, further strengthening Delhi’s charging network and supporting the expanding fleet of electric buses and other electric vehicles.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The induction of 150 new electric buses and the expansion of public EV charging infrastructure represent important milestones in Delhi’s journey towards clean and sustainable mobility. By strengthening both public transport services and the supporting charging network, the Delhi Government is working to make urban travel more comfortable, efficient and environmentally responsible. Our focus is on building a robust, future-ready transport system that serves the needs of commuters while advancing the vision of a greener Delhi.” (ANI)