Security tightens outside Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's Hubballi residence as sugarcane farmers intensify protest 

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi in the national capital, security at the latter's residence in Hubballi district was tightened on Tuesday amid calls for a national highway blockade by the sugarcane farmers. The farmers have intensified their demands while pressing for a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane. They have announced a road blockade on the National Highway. Farmers have also been demanding that their long-standing demands be implemented.

As this happened, a heavy police force was deployed, and barricades were erected on roads leading to the minister's residence. The development comes amid an ongoing dispute over sugarcane pricing and alleged irregularities at sugar factories, with farmers raising concerns over weighing discrepancies, lower recorded harvest weights, alleged tampering with weighing machines and transportation-related fraud after harvesting.

Joshi met Karnataka CM Shivakumar at the former's residence in Delhi on Monday to discuss concerns raised by sugarcane farmers over pricing for the 2026–27 sugar season. In a post on X, Joshi wrote, “Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who arrived at my residence in Delhi this evening, met me cordially.

"In this context, at meeting with sugarcane farmers, the major issues shared by the farmers were the govt advisory price for sugarcane, fraud and discrepancies in sugarcane weighing at sugar factories, factories showing lower harvest weights, tampering with weighing machines, and paying attention to transportation fraud after harvest. I informed the Chief Minister about these problems and requested resolution.” Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wrote on X, “Met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Joshi Pralhad, to discuss the concerns of Karnataka’s sugarcane farmers regarding cane pricing for the 2026–27 sugar season."

"We discussed the need to ensure fair and remunerative prices for sugarcane growers and to address the concerns raised by our farmers. I urged the Union Government to consider Karnataka’s views and safeguard the interests of sugarcane farmers.” Earlier on Monday, while speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "I came here to discuss the sugarcane price issue. Farmers are demanding a higher price, but factories are unable to meet their demands due to heavy losses. This year, there has also been a severe drought. More than 200 farmers had come to meet me. I had also sent some of our ministers to discuss the issue.”

“This matter needs to be discussed at the national level. It is not just Karnataka's problem. Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and every state where sugarcane is grown need to take a decision. There will be a process of consultation. We have said that we all need to work together to help everyone. The farmers should benefit, and the industries should also benefit. We will work on this issue," he added. (ANI)