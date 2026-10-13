Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula in simulated runoff, BTG/Nexus poll shows
Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro is seen leading President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a simulated scenario of the October 25 presidential runoff, a BTG Pactual/Nexus poll showed on Tuesday. The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 48% of the vote compared with 45% for Lula. The result follows candidate Bolsonaro's surprise first-place finish in the first-round vote earlier this month.
Nexus' poll, with a 2-percentage-point margin of error, surveyed 2,002 people between October 10-12.