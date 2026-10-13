Flavio Bolsonaro leads Lula in simulated runoff, BTG/Nexus poll shows 

Brazilian ​senator Flavio Bolsonaro ‌is seen ​leading President Luiz Inacio ‌Lula da Silva in a simulated scenario of the October 25 presidential ‌runoff, a BTG Pactual/Nexus poll ‌showed on Tuesday. The senator, the eldest son of former President ⁠Jair Bolsonaro, ​would ⁠receive 48% of the vote compared ⁠with 45% for Lula. The result ​follows candidate Bolsonaro's surprise first-place finish ⁠in the first-round vote earlier ⁠this ​month.

Nexus' poll, with a 2-percentage-point margin of error, surveyed ⁠2,002 people between October 10-12.