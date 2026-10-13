"Entirely Innocent": Siddaramaiah denies links to viral sting video allegations; alleges political intent

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations linking him to a circulating sting operation video, denouncing the digital footage as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his political career. Siddaramaiah, in a post on X, denounced the viral clips on social media and stated that this appears to be an evident effort to malign the former CM’s character with malicious political intent.

“I have noticed that my name is being linked to a sting operation video circulating on various social media platforms over the past few days, with clear attempts at defamation. This appears to be an evident effort to malign my character with malicious political intent,” Siddaramaiah wrote. To curb the spread of the footage, the senior leader moved the Bengaluru Civil and Sessions Court with a formal injunction plea to prevent media outlets and digital platforms from broadcasting or publishing references to his name in connection with the material.

He stated, “Even though I have no connection whatsoever to this sting operation video, some mischief-makers are using it to engage in a smear campaign against me. In this context, I have filed an application with the Bengaluru Civil and Sessions Court, requesting that this sting operation video, anywhere my name is mentioned—not be published or broadcast by any newspaper, channel, or on social media platforms.” Building directly on that stance, he added, “I know in my conscience that I am entirely innocent in this matter. I have faith that the people of the state, who are aware of my five-decade political life that lies open like an open book, also know this. However, in this era of modern technology, portraying falsehood as truth has become an easy task. In this backdrop, I have approached the steps of the court as a precautionary measure—not out of any fear otherwise. I also hold the belief that, ultimately, truth will prevail.”

While addressing the boundaries of media autonomy, the former Chief Minister maintained that his actions are aimed strictly at halting fabricated content rather than suppressing legitimate journalism. “I am wholly in favour of freedom of expression. Throughout my political life thus far, I have never been one to obstruct the media's freedom of expression. However, given that some media outlets are misusing freedom of expression, the situation has inevitably arisen where I must seek an injunction through the court to restrain publication and broadcast. I regret this deeply,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah asserted that he has formally approached law enforcement authorities for a thorough inquiry. He wrote, “I have already lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner, requesting an impartial investigation into this sting operation video. I have confidence that the truth will emerge from that investigation. Until then, I urge not just the media but the public as well to refrain from unnecessarily propagating such false news and to stand on the side of truth.”

The statement comes after the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's name was linked to an alleged sting operation video circulating on various social media platforms. On the other hand, on Tuesday, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the recent political developments in the state are giving rise to an "extremely bad political culture" and that such a culture must come to an end.

Despite this, the sting operation issue has overshadowed everything and come to the forefront after the Chief Minister raised it in the Cabinet meeting, he said. Kumaraswamy further said that farmer leader Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is known for his courage and is his political teacher. At this point of time, he should come out and speak about the enquiry and what needs to be done to avoid all these alleged sting operations."

"I don't say he should destabilise the government, but it is his teacher who fought for the AHINDA community from the political beginning. He should speak about these issues and bring out what the truth is, and a CBI enquiry must be done," he said. Kumaraswamy said, "It is not about one person or one family. These things will destroy the family culture in Karnataka, and these kinds of sting operations can bring a very bad name to the whole state."

HD Kumar said, "I’m asking, where is that SIT team, which did all these blenders in Karnataka and is now keeping quiet to safeguard some people with a disruptive agenda." Earlier in October, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy made a sensational allegation that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conducted a sting operation against Siddaramaiah, which forced Siddaramaiah to step down from the Chief Minister's post.

His statement came soon after reports that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar himself told in the cabinet meeting that a sting operation is being carried out against his own ministers. "Due to the sting operation conducted by D K Shivakumar, the Congress high command insulted and removed Siddaramaiah from the CM post in a very humiliating manner. A news channel and the Congress high command joined hands with DK Shivakumar and removed Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah, who went to Delhi believing he was called to discuss cabinet expansion, was informed about the sting operation and his resignation was taken," Kumaraswamy alleged.

He said pressure was put on Siddaramaiah to step down and a systematic conspiracy was hatched against him. "The way his resignation was taken was not right. Congress did not treat such a senior leader properly. Who did all this? Who is behind it? Which media house is involved? Everyone knows," he said. (ANI)