"No one is permitted to take law into their hands": Harpal Singh Cheema condemns death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the death of an anti-drug activist in Mansa, saying that no one is permitted to take the "law into their hands." Jhota, who was known for his activism against drugs in Mansa, was shot by a medical shop owner. He was taken to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries and later succumbed to them.

"I condemn the incident that took place in Mansa. There was a long-standing dispute between him and the accused... but the culprit has been apprehended. No one is permitted to take the law into their own hands. Anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face strict punishment," he said on Tuesday. Punjab Police, on Tuesday, citing a preliminary investigation, stated that the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was motivated by "personal enmity".

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harjeet Singh stated that police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the prime suspect. He further informed that the police have so far arrested an associate of the suspect, and family members have been detained for interrogation over the matter. "We received information about this earlier today. Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident was carried out by the shop owner, Ashwani. Ashwani possessed a licensed pistol, which he used to shoot Parminder Chota—a Mansa-based anti-drug activist who had been doing significant work against the drug menace. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was motivated by personal enmity. We have formed various teams to apprehend the suspect; one of his associates has already been arrested, and his family members have been detained for questioning," said Singh.

The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs. Former Punjab Congress president Raja Warring, in a post on X, alleged that Jhota's killing reflected the failure of the state government's law and order machinery and its campaign against drugs.

"The daylight murder of Parminder Singh Jhota is a direct result of the failed law & order and failed 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' of the @BhagwantMann govt," Warring said. Following the incident, the father of the anti-drug activist appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government failed to protect his son.

"The Punjab government did not provide him with any security. Nobody protected us. Now, even my grandchildren are at risk. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to make arrangements for my grandchildren's security," he said. Vowing to continue the fight against drugs, Jhota's father said that he would keep raising his voice against the drug menace for as long as he lived."We will continue fighting this war against drugs. As long as I am alive, I will also continue fighting against drugs in Punjab," he said. (ANI)