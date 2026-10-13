"Conspiracy by BJP, Amit Shah, PM Modi": Tejashwi Yadav's sharp attack at Centre over ECI row

Following the high-tea meeting called by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating a conspiracy to compromise constitutional bodies. Addressing the gathering after the high-tea meeting, Yadav alleged that institutions like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI, and the Income Tax Department have been systematically leveraged, claiming that the ECI under Gyanesh Kumar has acted "ten steps further" as a political puppet.

"You are all aware of the manner in which Gyanesh Kumar Gupta has attempted to trample upon democracy; this is clearly a conspiracy by the BJP, Amit Shah, and PM Modi. We are united in our resolve to save democracy, and we will make whatever sacrifices are necessary to achieve this. This is the land of Gandhi ji, Lohia ji, Bhagat Singh, and Karpoori Thakur ji. Yet, there are those who are constantly attempting to hijack the country's constitutional institutions, be it the ED, the CBI, or the Income Tax Department. However, the Election Commission, and Gyanesh Gupta in particular—have gone ten steps further," he said. He emphasised that the manner in which the Centre has denotified Jantar Mantar as the protest site clearly showcases the deep-seated fear.

"The way Gyanesh Gupta has acted like a mere puppet, he will certainly face punishment. These people will not escape; they are fearful, and this fear is evident in how they have shifted the protest venue, moving it from Jantar Mantar, a site of historical significance where protests traditionally took place, to the borders of Delhi. This move betrays their fear," he said. The RJD leader reiterated that the Opposition will continue to fight in a united front and will expose those who orchestrated the conspiracy.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, he pressed that they must answer the general public for their actions. "We will continue this fight; we will stand united, fight, and emerge victorious. Those who orchestrated this conspiracy, whether it be Modi ji, Gyanesh Gupta, or Amit Shah, who facilitated vote theft and rigged elections, stand exposed before the people of the country. Every citizen is now demanding an account from them; they will have to answer for their actions. Action will certainly be taken against them, and we will undoubtedly succeed in saving our democracy and the Constitution," he said.

Meanwhile, Keralam Minister Ramesh Chennithala also emphasised that the INDIA alliance and the Congress party remain united to challenge the actions of both the central government and the CEC. "We will continue with the fight because Gyanesh Kumar has completely ruined the election process. INDIA alliance and the Congress party will fight to the last. One thing is very clear: everybody is united, and we will fight against the misdeeds of the central government and especially Gyanesh Kumar," he said.

Recalling previous corruption allegations from Kumar's tenure as PWD secretary in Keralam, Chennithala noted that files detailing alleged misconduct and corrupt activities are currently under review by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and Vigilance Director. "I received an application regarding the misconduct and corrupt activities of Gyanesh Kumar 20 years back when he was a PWD secretary in Kerala. We are going into the details of the file. In the file, it is very clear that he is involved in various corrupt activities. Now, the Kerala government has decided to unearth all these things, and in the coming days, after going into the details, we will take a strong view on these corrupt activities of Gyanesh Kumar. It is already with the Director and the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Kerala," he said.

The meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence has fueled speculation about the Opposition's strategy in the coming days, with Congress leaders signalling an intensification of their movement against the Centre. (ANI)