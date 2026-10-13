Rahul Gandhi needs to be ready for crushing defeat in 2029: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders should brace themselves for crushing defeat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure a massive majority in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to the reporters, the Union Home Minister took a swipe at the Congress party, saying that it is headed for its fourth consecutive defeat in the upcoming elections.

Shah also accused it of attempting to shield infiltrators under the guise of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the people of this country have fully understood your strategy of shielding infiltrators under the guise of the SIR, and they will no longer fall for your ruses. I also wish to tell Shri Rahul and his associates to brace themselves for a crushing defeat in 2029. The NDA is set to secure a massive majority in the 2029 general elections, and the Congress is headed for yet another defeat, its fourth consecutive loss," he said.

Shah's remarks came as INDIA bloc leaders concluded their high-tea meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence. Continuing the attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said, "You cannot win the trust of the nation's people through fabricated media events and 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'. You cannot become the voice of the nation merely by mobilising the cadres of fourteen parties to gather a crowd of eight thousand within a span of one and a half kilometres".

Highlighting the gap between public perception and opposition strategy, he urged the Congress leadership to re-evaluate their outreach, pointing out that true national sentiment lies beyond major urban centres and central protest sites. "I urge the Congress party to realise that the voice of the nation also resides in the fields and farms, in the villages, in remote hills and forests, and along the riverbank areas where you have no reach. There are many states in the country, such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, where the people have rejected and defeated the Congress party for decades. Even today, the negative politics the Congress is pursuing will not benefit them. They need to understand the public and connect with the people," he said.

Further, extending gratitude to the citizens for their continued trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he thanked voters across various regions for placing their preference on the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol amidst what he termed a "storm of malicious propaganda." "The people of this country stand with Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the NDA. You cannot deny this truth. Today, on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I once again wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tripura, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bengal, and Assam; amidst a storm of malicious propaganda, they have placed their seal of approval, their stamp of preference, on Narendra Modi, the BJP’s 'Lotus' symbol, and the NDA, thereby strengthening all nationalist forces. I thank them sincerely on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said. (ANI)