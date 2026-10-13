CCB Women Protection Wing rescues 13 minor children allegedly forced into begging; 4 out-of-state persons arrested

In a major operation, the CCB Women Protection Wing rescued 13 minor children who were allegedly being forced into begging and arrested four out-of-state persons. According to a press note from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, the operation was conducted on October 12 based on credible information from an informant.

The informant had reported that persons from other states were residing in makeshift huts on the footpath beneath the flyover near Kogilu Cross, within the limits of Yelahanka Police Station, and were engaging minor children in begging. Acting on the tip-off, police personnel of the CCB Women Protection Wing conducted a joint operation in collaboration with officials of the Social Welfare Department.

During the operation, four persons from other states were taken into custody and questioned. During interrogation, all four admitted that they were keeping minor children with them and making them engage in begging at traffic signals across Bengaluru City to earn money. The four persons were handed over to Yelahanka Police Station, along with a report, for further legal action.

In addition, the 13 minor children who were being engaged in begging were rescued and produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), along with a report, for further necessary action, including tracing their biological parents. (ANI)