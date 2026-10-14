Grand Ramlila celebrations medium to pass Sanatan traditions to next generation: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

At the Ramlila organised by the Sanatan Sanskaaram Parivar under the theme ‘Sanatan Sanskaaram – From Tradition to the Future’ at the DDA Ramlila Ground, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta witnessed the enactment of Lord Ram’s divine leela with devotion and reverence. She also witnessed the grand procession of Lord Ram. Delhi Government’s Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, and Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh were also present on the occasion. Appreciating the grandeur of the performance and the scale of the event, the Chief Minister described Ramlila as an important medium for passing on Indian culture and Sanatan traditions to the younger generation.

Rekha Gupta said that Ramlila celebrations provide a beautiful opportunity to reconnect with Indian culture and Sanatan values. The annual enactment of Ramlila and the burning of Ravana’s effigy on Dussehra remind us that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood and good prevails over evil. The worship during Navratri and the festival of Vijayadashami convey the message that no matter how powerful evil may appear, the ultimate victory belongs to truth and dharma. Appreciating the grandeur of the event, the Chief Minister congratulated the Sanatan Sanskaaram Parivar and Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh for organising this magnificent cultural celebration. She said that giving Ramlila such a grand form within a short span of time was commendable. She also appreciated the efforts of Ravinder Indraj Singh, observing that the dedication of public representatives towards cultural traditions helps preserve and carry forward India’s rich heritage. She added that such events not only reconnect people with their cultural roots but also strengthen social and family values.

Delhi Government’s Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, said that the Delhi Government is committed to respecting and promoting the sentiments, faith and cultural traditions of the people. He said that events such as Ramlila play a significant role in preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage and transmitting it to the next generation. Referring to the ideals of Lord Ram, he said that the life of Prabhu Ram inspires us to uphold unity, courage, dignity and truth. By incorporating these ideals into our lives, we can promote positivity and harmony in society and further strengthen national unity.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for attending the Ramlila. He said that her guidance and commitment to preserving Indian culture and Sanatan traditions provide renewed energy to such initiatives. Ravinder Indraj Singh said that Lord Ram is a cornerstone of Indian culture and that his ideals reside in the hearts of every Indian. The life, teachings, compassion and values of Prabhu Ram continue to inspire Indian society and guide it in the right direction. He said that the staging of Ramlila during the auspicious occasion of Navratri is an important part of India’s rich cultural tradition.

He added that the guidance and support of the Chief Minister were encouraging efforts to preserve and promote India’s cultural heritage. Such events play a vital role in strengthening cultural awareness, religious faith and public participation while ensuring that the younger generation remains connected to its roots. (ANI)