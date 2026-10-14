WHO Pushes Stronger Medicine Supply Chains to Sustain Global Fight Against NTDs

The World Health Organization and its partners have brought countries, pharmaceutical donors and supply chain specialists together in Geneva to tackle one of the less visible challenges behind the fight against neglected tropical diseases: making sure medicines reach the right places, at the right time, in the right quantities.

Three back-to-back meetings held from September 22 to 25, 2026, focused on strengthening coordination across neglected tropical disease programmes and medicine supply chains. The NTD Supply Chain Forum, the Supply Chain Technical Support Mechanism and the Global Coordination and Stewardship Committee examined practical problems such as weak forecasting, customs delays, limited inventory visibility, shipment bottlenecks and gaps between disease programmes and national logistics systems.

Across the discussions, countries and partners returned to the same concern: progress against NTDs depends not only on having effective medicines available, but also on systems capable of planning, tracking, moving and using those medicines efficiently as programmes change toward 2030 and beyond.

Countries focus on better forecasting, data and national supply systems

The NTD Supply Chain Forum opened the week with ministries of health, WHO, pharmaceutical companies, nongovernmental organizations, logistics providers and technical partners reviewing how medicines move from programme planning through ordering, shipment, delivery and eventual use.

Participants examined forecasting accuracy, shipment timelines, customs procedures, inventory tracking and medicine utilization, with country experiences showing that poor data at one stage can create problems across the entire chain. Reliable information, stronger coordination and clearer responsibilities were identified as essential for preventing delays, shortages and unused stock.

There was also strong support for connecting NTD medicine management more closely with national health and logistics information systems. Rather than building separate structures for individual disease programmes, participants stressed the value of using and improving existing country systems, especially as governments take greater responsibility for programme delivery.

WHO sessions also looked at progress under the 2030 NTD road map and the changing financial and operational environment. Discussions covered how leadership, funding, technical assistance and partnerships may need to evolve once current global targets are reached.

Uganda and DR Congo show how supply chain delays can be reduced

The Supply Chain Technical Support Mechanism meeting on September 24 focused more closely on country-level improvements in forecasting, inventory management and national supply chain processes.

All eight SCTSM priority countries have now developed validated NTD supply chain standard operating procedures, compared with only three when the initiative started. The progress provides countries with clearer processes for managing medicines from arrival through distribution and use.

Some of the strongest examples came from customs clearance. Uganda reported cutting clearance time from about 90 days to 20 days, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo recorded a 63% reduction in clearance time with no demurrage during the period discussed.

Country leadership has also expanded, with Kenya, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo taking turns leading coordination meetings that allow governments to exchange practical lessons and solve common supply chain problems.

Multi-year forecasting featured prominently as four countries presented medicine forecasts extending toward 2030. Participants stressed that such forecasts must be updated regularly as treatment needs, available stock, programme strategies and funding conditions change.

Global partners prepare for medicine supply risks beyond 2030

The Global Coordination and Stewardship Committee closed the week by looking at accountability, performance monitoring and risks that could disrupt medicine availability in the coming years.

A proposed evidence and performance framework would combine information from systems such as NTDeliver, Joint Application Package indicators, country feedback and working-group findings, giving partners a clearer picture of emerging problems, who is responsible for resolving them and what decisions are required.

Medicine expiry, missing inventory, customs delays and regulatory barriers were among the risks discussed, alongside the need for stronger accountability from forecasting and ordering through shipment, distribution and final use.

The Committee also examined the growing integration of NTD activities with other health campaigns, an approach that can reduce duplication but also creates added challenges around transport, financing, medicine management and data systems.

Looking beyond 2030, participants considered possible changes in pharmaceutical donations and external programme financing. Countries were encouraged to begin transition planning early, bringing together forecasting, procurement, financing, regulation, quality assurance, legal arrangements and advocacy instead of treating them as separate issues.

The Geneva meetings showed that progress is already visible in national procedures, customs efficiency and country-led coordination, but persistent gaps in forecasting, stock visibility, shipment management and accountability remain. WHO and its partners plan to continue strengthening national systems so quality-assured NTD medicines can reach communities more reliably as the global health and financing landscape changes.