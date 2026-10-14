Delhi: 34-year-old man shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Sonia Vihar

A 34-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, with police saying that multiple teams have been deployed and there are substantial leads on the suspected persons.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 13:57 IST
Delhi: 34-year-old man shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Sonia Vihar
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A 34-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, with police saying that multiple teams have been deployed and there are substantial leads on the suspected persons. According to Delhi Police, the incident was reported at Sonia Vihar Police Station around 9:13 pm on October 13. The victim, identified as Manish Yadav, son of Jai Bhagwan and a resident of Service Road, 4.5 Pushta, was allegedly fired upon by two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle and wearing helmets.

The assailants fled the scene after the incident, police said. Yadav was taken to AIIMS Dr Shusruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines by his family members. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

"Forensic teams inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence," Delhi Police said. A case has been registered at Sonia Vihar Police Station under FIR under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Police said multiple teams have been deployed in connection with the case and that there are substantial leads on the suspected persons. "There are substantial leads on suspected persons and they will be arrested soon," police said.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

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