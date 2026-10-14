Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for 78 days to Railway Employees

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for 11,40,770 railway employees, involving an outlay of Rs 2,009.61 crore. According to an official release, the maximum bonus payable to each eligible railway employee will be Rs 17,951.

The bonus will be paid to eligible non-gazetted railway employees ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays, in recognition of their performance and to motivate them to improve the functioning of the Railways. The bonus will cover various categories of railway staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group C employees.

The Railways recorded a strong performance during 2025-26, loading a record 1,670 million tonnes of cargo and carrying nearly 7.41 billion passengers, the release said. The annual payment of the Productivity Linked Bonus is intended to incentivise railway employees for their contribution to the organisation's operational performance. (ANI)