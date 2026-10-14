Japan to invest up to $21 billion in two US chip factories to be run by GlobalFoundries

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 18:13 IST
Japan to invest up to $21 billion in two US chip factories to be run by GlobalFoundries

Japan will invest up to $21 billion in two ​chip factories in New York state that ‌will ​be jointly owned by the US government and Japanese interests and operated by GlobalFoundries, the company said on Wednesday. Shares of the Malta, New York-based company rose nearly 5% in premarket trading. As ‌of last close, the stock had gained more than 33% so far this year.

The move is part of a deal for Japan to invest $550 billion in the US struck by President Donald Trump's administration last year in return for the US lowering tariffs on Japanese ‌cars and other imports from at least 25% to 15%. The US will take a stake in the new chip factories, ‌but Japan will provide all of the investment capital, GlobalFoundries said.

The company, which is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, will earn fees from building and operating the factories, as well as licensing chip manufacturing technology to them. In a separate agreement, the US government will take a 4% stake in ⁠GlobalFoundries, bringing ​its total ownership of the chipmaker ⁠to about 7%, GlobalFoundries CEO Tim Breen told Reuters.

Breen said GlobalFoundries would manage customer relationships, and initial customers for the New York factories include Japan's Renesas Electronics ⁠and iPhone maker Apple. "We definitely would like to give priority to US and Japanese customers," he said. "Ultimately, I expect other companies that aren't US and Japanese ​will also be part of the demand, but we'll obviously go through a process after announcement to finalize the exact ⁠who gets what over what timeframe."

Japan has so far announced two batches of projects worth over $100 billion combined under the investment scheme. Under the arrangement with the US, ⁠Trump ​selects projects to be funded by Japan. Available free cash flows from investments will be split evenly between the two countries until a specific allocation is reached, after which 90% will go to the US.

GlobalFoundries' Breen said that at least some of the capital ⁠investment by Japan will flow back to chip-manufacturing toolmakers such as Tokyo Electron and other Japanese firms that along with US ⁠rivals dominate the supply chain. "Obviously, we ⁠have a strong interest in the Japanese equipment suppliers to be part of it," Breen said. "We will be very open-minded, but we'll definitely engage very much with the Japanese ecosystem because they have ‌great technologies."

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