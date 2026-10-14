Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary transfers Rs 112.52 crore to over 2.48 lakh flood-hit farmers

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday transferred Rs 112.52 crore in agricultural input subsidy to the bank accounts of 2,48,704 farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rainfall and floods in the state in August. The amount was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Agriculture Input Subsidy Scheme at a programme organised by the Agriculture Department at the 'Samvad' hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Patna.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said providing assistance to farmers during a crisis remained a priority for the state government. He said the government was committed to providing timely financial relief to farmers affected by natural disasters so that they could resume agricultural activities. According to information presented at the programme, 4,57,616 farmers had applied for the subsidy, of whom 2,48,704 eligible affected farmers received the assistance in the first phase.

Choudhary directed officials to launch a special campaign from October 22, after Dussehra, to ensure that farmers whose crops were damaged by floods but who had not yet received assistance were covered. “Ensure that farmers whose crops were damaged by floods also receive the subsidy through a special campaign from October 22. No farmer affected by a disaster should be left deprived of assistance,” the Chief Minister said.

Under the Agriculture Input Subsidy Scheme, farmers are provided assistance at the rate of Rs 8,500 per hectare for unirrigated crop areas, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated areas and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops, according to the state government. The Chief Minister said the assistance would help farmers arrange the resources required to continue cultivation following crop losses.

He also acknowledged the work undertaken by the Agriculture Department, Disaster Management Department and other concerned departments in coordinating relief efforts during the floods. Choudhary said the state government was working to protect farmers' interests, strengthen their financial position and improve the agricultural sector. He also referred to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar towards addressing farmers' concerns.

Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Cooperation Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, Disaster Management Minister Ratnesh Sada and senior state officials attended the programme. (ANI)