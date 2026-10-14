Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces additional aid for hailstorm-hit farmers, seeks 3-month KCC loan deferment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken key decisions to provide relief to farmers affected by hailstorms in the state and directed the concerned officials to take necessary action. Under the measures, farmers will receive additional financial assistance equal to the amount provided under the prescribed disaster relief norms for damage to agricultural, horticultural, and sugarcane crops. The government will also take steps to defer electricity bill payments for affected farmers and provide relief in the repayment of their Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans.

As per the Chief Minister’s directions, farmers affected by hailstorms will receive additional assistance equivalent to the amount admissible under the prescribed disaster relief norms. The move is aimed at easing the financial difficulties faced by farmers due to crop damage and helping them continue their upcoming agricultural and horticultural activities. To provide immediate financial relief, the state government has decided to defer the payment of electricity bills for October, November and December. The decision is expected to reduce the immediate financial burden on affected farmers and give them some respite as they recover from crop losses.

The state government is also working to provide relief to farmers in loan repayments. A letter will be sent to the Union Ministry of Finance, requesting a three-month deferment of repayments on Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans. The initiative aims to provide affected farmers with additional time to repay their loans. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government is committed to protecting farmers’ interests and helping them overcome the challenges arising from natural disasters. He said every possible measure would be taken to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods and ensure the continuity of agricultural activities.

These decisions are expected to provide additional financial assistance to farmers affected by hailstorm-related crop damage, ease their immediate financial difficulties, and help them continue their agricultural activities smoothly in the coming months. (ANI)