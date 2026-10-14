SEM Court sends CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody for 5 days 

Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court situated at Police Station Mandir Marg on Wednesday remanded CJP Leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to 5 days' judicial custody. They were produced before the SEM Mahesh Kumar Meena after their arrest by Delhi Police. After hearing the submissions and perusing the material during the hearing conducted at Mandir Marg Police Station, SEM Mahesh Kumar Meena remanded Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to 5 days' judicial custody till October 19. The concerned SEM noted in the order that they have been remanded to judicial custody since they did not furnish a sound surety required for release.

Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that notice under Section 130 BNSS be issued to the respondents Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Since no sound surety has been produced at this stage, and to maintain public peace and order, the respondents are remanded to Judicial Custody for a period of 05 (Five) days. The matter has been listed on 19.10.26 for further enquiry.

The investigating officer informed the court that the videos made and posted on social media by the accused persons have been provided to the Kalandara in a Pen Drive, wherein the accused persons are seen adamant and hostile. The IO also informed that 2 FIRs have been registered at Police Station Parliament Street and Connaught Place, respectively, for the illegal acts of the accused persons.

The court said that the past conduct of both accused persons shows that they violate lawful directions of the authorities. The present conduct of both the accused persons shows that they are likely to breach peace and tranquillity in the area. "From the material on record, it is imperative that the above-said respondents, after having executed a bond/bail bond for keeping the peace in pursuance of an order of a SEM South West under section 136 BNSS, have again committed breach of the bond/bail bond, which is evident from their conduct/social media posts and statement of complainant," the SEM noted.

"Thus, I, Mahesh Kumar Meena, SEM New Delhi, am satisfied that sufficient grounds exist to proceed against the respondents." As per the Investigating Officer, inputs were received that on 13.10.2026, some CJP workers, under the leadership of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, might create a disturbance at Jantar Mantar and disrupt the law-and-order situation. Adequate security arrangements were made in this regard.

The staff deployed for the arrangements were properly briefed and instructed to remain vigilant. These persons had also posted extensively on social media urging the public to gather. Around 09.00 A.M., some persons, along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, jumped from inside the premises of the JDU Office and reached Jantar Mantar. They began raising slogans and creating a disturbance. They were brought under control with difficulty with the help of the staff. It was also said that, even prior to this incident, information regarding a protest call given by the CJP through social media at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 10.10.2026, was received without obtaining permission from the Delhi Police authorities.

The police said that further, inputs were received that the CJP members might continue their protest and create a law-and-order situation. (ANI)