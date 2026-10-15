Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Jagadguru Satishacharya

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met spiritual leader Jagadguru Satishacharya Ji Maharaj on Thursday In a post on Instagram, the official account of the spiritual leader shared glimpses of the meeting between Satishacharya Ji Maharaj and the Goa Chief Minister.

The post said that such inspiring encounters strengthen the dignity of the Sanatan tradition and reinforce reverence for saints. “This special meeting between Param Pujya Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Ji Maharaj and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji, offers a beautiful glimpse into spiritual values, Indian culture, and mutual respect. Such inspiring encounters further strengthen the dignity of our Sanatan tradition and the sense of reverence held for saints,” the post read.

Jagadguru Satishacharya Ji Maharaj is the Peethadhishwar of the Premeshwar Dham in Kalyanpur, Kanpur and is known for propagating Sanatan culture, spiritual awakening and Indian values. He is also renowned for his contributions to Vedic knowledge, cow protection, Ayurveda, meditation, yoga, and spiritual education. He has also been instrumental in revitalising Sanatana Dharma and promoting Hindu culture globally.

Earlier, a photograph of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian with Satishacharya Ji Maharaj has triggered widespread interest online in the spiritual leader and his background. The viral photograph, showing Pezeshkian meeting the spiritual leader dressed in yellow robes, has sparked various claims and discussions on the internet and raised interest in Satishacharya Ji Maharaj and his recent public engagements with prominent personalities.

His recent interactions with prominent personalities, including political leaders and public figures, have further brought him into the public spotlight. Under his leadership, a comprehensive campaign for cultural renaissance centred on a "spiritual vision for a Viksit Bharat is underway, with an aim to reconnect society with Indian culture, religion and moral values. His spiritual guidance has also drawn people from various sections of society, including political and social figures. (ANI)