Bihar: Retired Customs officer shot dead in Bhojpur, one detained; police probe underway

A retired Customs officer, Ramkumar Singh, who was also associated with the Kshatriya Kalyan Sangathan, was shot dead by armed assailants in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Thursday, police said, adding that one person has been detained in connection with the case.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 13:02 IST
Bihar: Retired Customs officer shot dead in Bhojpur, one detained; police probe underway
Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Dixit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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A retired Customs officer, Ramkumar Singh, who was also associated with the Kshatriya Kalyan Sangathan, was shot dead by armed assailants in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Thursday, police said, adding that one person has been detained in connection with the case. Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Avdhesh Dixit said multiple teams had been formed to investigate the murder, and raids were underway to apprehend the other accused.

"Ramkumar Singh was shot dead. I have formed a team, met with the bereaved family, and also seen the body. Multiple teams are looking into different aspects of the murder. We have detained one person accused by the family. We will solve the case and make arrests at the earliest. Raids are underway to nab the others," Dixit told reporters. The SP also said that allegations of police negligence raised by the victim's family would be investigated. The family has alleged that it had repeatedly sought police protection, but no action was taken.

"If these allegations are true, and if there was negligence at any level at the police station where the complaint was filed, we will investigate that as well and take action," Dixit said. Responding to allegations against the officer-in-charge of Mufassil police station, Ram Kalyan, the SP said strict action would be taken if anyone was found guilty.

"If they are found guilty, strict action will be taken against them," he said. Meanwhile, the victim's family members were reportedly staging a road blockade, demanding action in the case. The SP appealed to them to allow the post-mortem examination to be completed so that the police could proceed with the formalities.

Police said further action would be taken against those suspected by the family and any other accused identified during the investigation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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