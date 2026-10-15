Telangana: 40-year-old man murdered in Chikkadpally, incident captured on CCTV

A 40-year-old man was murdered in front of a grocery store under the Chikkadpally Police Station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad late last night, with the entire incident captured on CCTV cameras, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 15:01 IST
Telangana: 40-year-old man murdered in Chikkadpally, incident captured on CCTV
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A 40-year-old man was murdered in front of a grocery store under the Chikkadpally Police Station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad late last night, with the entire incident captured on CCTV cameras, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Subhash, aged 40, according to a police official.

“The incident occurred last night. The deceased has been identified as Subhash, aged 40. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. We have formed special teams to nab the accused. The body has been shifted for PME and further investigation is underway,” a Chikkadpally Police official said. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and shifted the body for post-mortem examination (PME). Special teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.

Further investigation into the case is underway. In another incident, a minor girl who went missing on Saturday was found dead in a water tank at Villa Orchids in Kowkoor, within the limits of Bollaram Police Station in Hyderabad, police said.

According to police, the girl's hands and legs were found tied inside the water tank. The girl's family has suspected the involvement of the apartment complex's watchman in her death. Police reached the spot after receiving information and have launched an investigation into the incident.

"We are currently investigating the matter and will provide further details after the enquiry," Police said. (ANI)

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