"EC appears to be aiding ruling parties": Jan Suraaj chief questions poll body's neutrality amid 'vote theft' row

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has questioned the neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the poll panel often appears to be "aiding the ruling dispensation" and warning that widespread public dissatisfaction over the electoral process will persist until credible and transparent reforms are implemented. Talking to reporters here on Wednesday in Supaul while campaigning for the Kosi Graduate MLC constituency, Kishor weighed in on the ongoing protests surrounding allegations of "vote theft," asserting that growing public mistrust is not limited to any single political formation, but stems from the manner in which voter lists, observer appointments, and model code enforcement have been conducted over the past decade.

"This graduate constituency election is not to form a government or to pull one down. It is an opportunity to make the existing government accountable—a government that forgot the demands of teachers after winning, overlooked the plight of flood victims, and failed to control crime and corruption," Kishor told reporters. Announcing key poll pledges, Kishor guaranteed the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission scale for all categories of teachers across Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"We have given a guarantee that all teachers—whether school teachers, niyojit, madrasa, or Sanskrit teachers—will get the Seventh Pay Commission scale before the Lok Sabha elections. If Jan Suraaj fails to secure this from the current administration, I will not come asking for votes in the Lok Sabha polls," Kishor said. He further pledged that Jan Suraaj would facilitate private sector employment for 10,000 qualified local youth based on merit if their candidate is elected.

Taking aim at the Election Commission amid ongoing demonstrations over allegations of "vote theft," Kishor claimed there is widespread public dissatisfaction with the poll body's neutrality. "A large section of society is discontented with the Election Commission's functioning over the past decade. From the way voter rolls are prepared and names are removed under SIR to how observers are appointed and the Model Code of Conduct is enforced, it often appears the commission is aiding the ruling dispensation. Until transparent and credible reforms are introduced, such public protests will continue," he alleged.

Hitting out at senior political leaders in Bihar, Kishor took sharp swipes at former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and JD(U) leaders, claiming that several veteran figures have become "politically irrelevant." He also challenged JD(U) leaders who claim the backing of Nitish Kumar.

"These leaders are merely encashing the name of an ailing Nitish Kumar for their own political survival. If Nitish Kumar genuinely supports them, let him release a one-minute video appeal to the media endorsing their candidate, and I will withdraw our candidate in his honour," Kishor challenged, pointing out that Nitish Kumar's photographs are conspicuously absent from campaign posters. Kishor also expressed grief over the recent boat tragedy in Raghopur that claimed several lives, extending his condolences to the bereaved families and stating that he would visit the affected area upon returning to Patna. (ANI)