UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 18:08 IST
UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal

British culture ‌minister Lisa Nandy ​said on Thursday she was minded to intervene in Comcast's Sky deal to buy ‌the broadcast channels and streaming service of Britain's ITV for £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion). Nandy said she had potential concerns about the deal's impact on the breadth ‌of news providers in Britain, as well as the extent ‌of Sky's control over the media.

She told the two companies she would also examine whether the deal could reduce the availability of high-quality programmes appealing to ⁠a ​wide variety ⁠of tastes and interests. That concern would extend to on-demand as well as broadcast content, ⁠and would require an amendment to the existing grounds for intervention to ​reflect new viewing habits, she said.

Sky agreed in July ⁠to buy ITV's broadcast business, home to programmes such as "Coronation Street", national news ⁠provided by ​ITN and popular regional news shows. Sky already owns rival news provider Sky News, as well as sports and entertainment ⁠channels.

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said at the time she expected the ⁠deal to ⁠be subject to a lengthy review. The two companies have until October 20 to respond to Nandy's concerns.

($1 = ‌0.7550 ‌pounds)

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026