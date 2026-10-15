AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj urges SC to intervene over Jantar Mantar protest site denotification

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter of the Jantar Mantar protest site, alleging that the Central government had de-notified the site overnight amid ongoing contention over protests. Bharadwaj said the Supreme Court should resolve the matter and deliver its verdict promptly, considering the circumstances.

"There was already significant contention surrounding the protests at Jantar Mantar. In the midst of this, the central government, overnight, de-notified the protest site at Jantar Mantar. Given the gravity of the situation, the Supreme Court should intervene and resolve this matter. Considering the circumstances, the Supreme Court ought to deliver a verdict on this promptly," he said. On the Tiranga March called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Friday, Bharadwaj said the protests led by the country's youth, particularly Gen-Z, deserved the support of all political parties.

He said that after learning that the CJP had called for hoisting the national flag at Connaught Place on Friday, AAP decided to shift its protest from Thursday to Friday and join the demonstration. "It is our firm belief that the protests led by the nation's youth, its Gen-Z, deserve the support of all political parties. Upon learning that the Cockroach Janata Party has called for hoisting the Tricolour at Connaught Place tomorrow, we decided to shift our protest from today to tomorrow and integrate it with their demonstration," he said.

"It is the right of every citizen. No government or police force can prevent the youth of this country from hoisting the national flag within their own nation," Bharadwaj added. He added that any attempt to stop the youth from hoisting the national flag would signify that those responsible were "enemies of the country."

"If they attempt to stop them, it signifies that they are enemies of the country," he said. Earlier, the AAP extended support to the Cockroach Janata Party’s "Tiranga Lehrao" call at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday (October 16) at 5 pm. The protest scheduled for Thursday (October 15) has been deferred.

The decision comes following the arrest of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, and the reported threat of action against Abhijeet Dipke. (ANI)