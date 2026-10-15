Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and congratulated him on completing 25 years of public service. In a post on X, Sharma said he received the Prime Minister’s guidance and congratulated him on completing 25 years of public service dedicated to public welfare.

“Today, in New Delhi, I had the privilege of meeting the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and received his inspiring guidance. On this occasion, I extended my heartfelt congratulations to him for completing 25 glorious years of public service dedicated to the welfare of the people. His unwavering commitment to national service and his grand vision for a developed India serve as a source of inspiration and energy for all of us,” Sharma wrote. The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s support for Rajasthan was giving fresh momentum to the state’s development, particularly in infrastructure, investment and water management. He added that Rajasthan was progressing towards the goal of becoming a developed state by 2047.

“The Prime Minister’s deep affection and unwavering support for Rajasthan are infusing new momentum into the state’s journey of development. With the assistance being received in various sectors, including infrastructure, investment, and water management, Rajasthan is advancing rapidly toward the goal of becoming a developed state by 2047,” he said. Sharma added that his government was working towards building a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Rajasthan under the Prime Minister’s guidance.

Sharma also met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday and discussed issues related to renewable energy, the state’s energy requirements and strengthening the education system. In another post on X, Sharma said he met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who holds the portfolios of Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.

“Today, I met with the Hon’ble Union Minister for Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Joshi Pralhad,” Sharma wrote. The Chief Minister said the meeting included discussions on expanding renewable energy in Rajasthan, meeting the state’s energy requirements and strengthening the education system. He added that the discussions also covered accelerating development with Central government support and creating better opportunities for young people.

“During this time, there was a positive discussion on topics related to the expansion of new and renewable energy in Rajasthan, meeting the state’s energy needs, and further strengthening the education system. At the same time, deliberations took place on accelerating the development of the state with the support of the Central Government in these areas and providing better opportunities for the youth,” he said. Sharma further said that the Central and state governments were working together to create opportunities in energy, education and employment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the aim of achieving a developed Rajasthan.

“Through the joint efforts of the Central and state governments, new opportunities are being created in the fields of energy, education, and employment, thereby realizing the resolve for a developed Rajasthan,” he added. (ANI)