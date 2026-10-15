UP: Massive explosion brings down house in Varanasi's Sarnath; 3 injured

A massive explosion ripped through a two-storey residential building in the Sarnath area here on Thursday, triggering its collapse and leaving at least three people injured, according to officials. The blast is suspected to have occurred at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating inside the densely populated residential locality.

Upon receiving information about the incident near Purana Pul, senior administrative and police officials, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire Services, rushed to the spot to initiate search and rescue operations. In a briefing on the incident, an administrative official stated that rescue teams pulled out three injured persons, including two children and a woman, who were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"A house collapse was reported in the Sarnath police station limits near Purana Pul. Immediate rescue operations were launched with NDRF, SDRF, fire service, and medical personnel. Three injured individuals were rescued and hospitalised, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Preliminary searches suggest no other persons are trapped under the debris, though precautionary re-checking is being conducted," the official said. Addressing the cause of the explosion, the official added: "Prima facie, reports indicate that firecrackers were either being manufactured or stored at the premises. A thorough investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will follow. Nearby houses also sustained minor damage due to the impact of the blast."

Local residents and eyewitnesses alleged that an illegal firecracker manufacturing and packaging operation was being run covertly inside the premises ahead of the upcoming festival season, claiming complaints regarding the illegal business had been raised in the past. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)