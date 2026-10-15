MoD inks Rs 4,106 crore contracts for GSAT-7C communication satellite and Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedoes

The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth a total of approximately Rs 4,106 crore for the acquisition of a dedicated communication satellite capability, GSAT-7C for the Indian Air Force, and Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedoes for the Indian Navy. The contract for GSAT-7C, valued at Rs 2,563 crore, was inked with New Space India Limited, Bengaluru. This indigenously designed, developed & manufactured satellite will enhance the secure, resilient & seamless communication capabilities for the assets of the Indian Air Force, thereby strengthening operational effectiveness, said the Ministry of Defence.

The contract for Varunastra was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad worth Rs 1,543 crore. Varunastra is an indigenous ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory. Equipped with advanced maneuvering capabilities, it is capable of engaging enemy submarines at long ranges, thereby enhancing the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy. The contracts were signed in the presence of Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence A Anbarasu in New Delhi on October 15, 2026. Both contracts mark a significant step towards advancing the development of domestic defence manufacturing capabilities while promoting self-reliance in critical technologies in line with the Government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make-in-India’ vision.

Last week, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of BrahMos Fire Control System and Launchers for Indian Navy ships under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category, on Monday in New Delhi. According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, valued at Rs 661.50 crore, the contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

With a minimum of 68% indigenous content, the project encourages active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs. The project will generate employment over a period of three years. It also bolsters India’s maritime security architecture and defence capabilities and marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology. (ANI)