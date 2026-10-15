"Put appointment on hold": Ankita Bhandari’s parents issue 24-hour state-wide protest threat over Sikkim Governor post

The family of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in September 2022, made a fresh appeal for justice on Thursday while raising concerns over the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Governor of Sikkim. Speaking to reporters after an early-morning police action in the national capital, Ankita's parents demanded that the gubernatorial appointment be kept on hold pending a thorough investigation into the unresolved allegations surrounding the case.

Ankita's father expressed deep concern over the recent political appointment and issued an ultimatum to the authorities. "Our main issue is that the name of Dushyant Kumar Gautam has come up, and the government has appointed him as the Governor of Sikkim," he said, warning that "If our concerns are not addressed within 24 hours, the people of Uttarakhand will come out onto the streets."

The family demanded the immediate public disclosure of location details and call records for both Ajay Kumar and Dushyant Kumar spanning September 18–19, 2022. Questions were raised regarding an old mobile phone belonging to key accused Pulkit Arya, which the family claims the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to recover.

The family demanded a complete clarification regarding the circumstances under which the resort was demolished, alongside its full reconstruction to preserve physical context and accountability. Appealing for continued support from citizens across the country, Ankita’s mother emphasised the broader implications of their fight.

"I just want justice for my daughter, and the appointment of the person who has been made Governor should be put on hold. Just as you supported me and my daughter Ankita earlier, I request you to continue standing with me. This fight is not just for my daughter; it is a fight for everyone's daughters," said her mother. Social activist Yogita Bhayana also urged the government to show empathy and refrain from making high-profile appointments while questions remain open:

"This is a family that has suffered, and they are not asking for much from the government. Justice for daughters in this country remains a long struggle, irrespective of which government is in power. Do not rub salt into their wounds. There are allegations against the person who has been appointed Governor. I am not saying that he is guilty, but allegations do exist. Why is there such a hurry to appoint him? Wait for a while and let the investigation be completed. The investigation is being conducted by your own agency," said Bhayana. The family's public address came after a pre-dawn action by Delhi Police at around 4:00 AM on Thursday. Ankita's parents were detained during their overnight sit-in protest at India Gate.

They had gathered to demand justice and to oppose the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam until the ongoing CBI probe is fully concluded. The parents were later released from Tilak Marg Police Station. Ankita Bhandari, 19, was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered days later from the Chilla Canal on September 24, 2022. (ANI)