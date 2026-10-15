CM was praising officials by comparing them to Lord Hanuman, says Delhi Police status report 

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a status report in a complaint against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and it also submitted the transcription of the video recorded at the program where she allegedly made a statement about government officials. The report said that the CM was praising the officials by comparing them with Lord Hanuman. There was nothing derogatory and ridiculing about Lord Hanuman.

The complete video presents the statement as praise for the employees and their work, and no derogatory or insulting meaning to anyone is evident from its full context, Delhi Police status report said. Police gave a clean chit to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta by saying that no cognizable offence is made out.

This status Report has been filed in the Rouse Avenue Court in a complaint against her over alleged remarks about the government officials during a public programme in September 2025. Police said that No Cognizable offence is made out against her. It is alleged that during the programme, Gupta had compared Delhi government officials with Lord Hanuman while speaking about their functioning.

Police in its report said that the complete video shows that the Chief Minister was praising the work, commitment and performance of Delhi Government employees and was appreciating their dedication and working spirit by comparing them positively with Lord Hanuman. The overall tenor of the speech is appreciative and the Chief Minister of Delhi was encouraging the government officials by showing utmost respect for Lord Hanuman and she even took the blessings of Lord Hanuman by stating that they are standing at the dvar (door) of Lord Hanuman near narghat waale baba, the report said.

They also said that the words referred to in the complaint, when heard in the complete video and not in isolation, do not show that the Chief Minister was ridiculing Lord Hanuman, insulting the deity or the religious beliefs of devotees, or intending to hurt or outrage their religious feelings, in any manner. The report also raised a finger towards the complainant, Ram Niwas Sharma, saying that after watching the entire video, it appears that the complainant has selectively omitted certain words and portions of the video at various places with the deliberate intention of distorting the context and presenting the facts differently, but even then, the said lines or phrases are not insulting the deity or the religious beliefs of devotees, or intending to hurt or outrage their religious feelings, in any manner.

The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also clearly said in the same speech that “Hanuman ji ki kripa se saare kaam ho rahe hain" which itself shows the respect and praise which was intended by her but all such lines or phrases have deliberately been omitted, from the said speech, by the complainant to give a different colour, contour and context, in his complaint, the report added. It is further said that the CM Rekha Gupta, in her speech, had also sought the cabinet ministers to be motivated by Lord Hanuman Ji and had hailed the cabinet ministers present on stage with the hard-working capacity of Lord Hanuman.

The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta further stated that with the Blessings of Lord Hanuman, today, a new fleet of buses from Delhi to UP is being inaugurated, the report noted. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (AJCM) Ashwani Panwar took the report on record and listed the matter for reply by the counsel for complainant.

"At this stage, counsel for the complainant seeks time to file objection/reply to the status report filed by the Police. Granted," the court said. The matter has been listed on October 29 for hearing the arguments by advocate Sanjeet Kumar

On October 3, the court had sought a status report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kashmere Gate police station on a complaint against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This complaint has been filed by one Ram Niwas Sharma. He is seeking registration of an FIR.

According to the complaint, the alleged remarks were made on September 23, 2025, during a government programme at Kashmiri Gate ISBT for the launch of DTC’s interstate bus service between Delhi and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh. During the programme, Gupta compared Delhi government officials with Lord Hanuman while speaking about their functioning.

According to the complaint, Gupta said, “Our Delhi government officials are all like Hanuman. These Hanumans work hard when their tails catch fire. Before that, they forget.” The complaint stated that the remarks were made while the Chief Minister was addressing government officials and the public and purportedly speaking about the functioning of officials.

The complainant has alleged that the statement was made at a public forum during an official government programme and was heard by officials, attendees and members of the public. The complaint has been filed under Section 223 BNSS, which concerns disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, along with an application under Section 175(3) BNSS seeking directions in relation to the complaint. (ANI)