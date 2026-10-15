“No money in house, yet govt dreams of creating new districts”: BJP leader Sudhir Sharma takes a dig at Sukhu Govt

BJP leader and Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh Government over discussions regarding the formation of new districts in the state. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Hamir Sangam, a cultural programme organised by the Hamirpur Students Association at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, Sharma questioned the government's intentions, financial priorities and administrative approach.

Referring to reports that the State Government is allegedly considering constituting a commission to examine the formation of new districts, Sharma described the move as a political gimmick intended to divert public attention from pressing issues affecting Himachal Pradesh. Taking a sarcastic dig at the government, he remarked, “Ghar Mein Nahin Daane, Amma Chali Bhunane”, an expression describing a situation where someone plans extravagant activities despite lacking the resources to meet basic needs.

Sharma said that the present financial condition of Himachal Pradesh demanded serious consideration before undertaking any exercise involving the creation of additional administrative units. He questioned the decision of proposed new districts when the government is allegedly struggling to manage its existing financial commitments and provide essential public services.

He said that the need of the hour was not the creation of new districts but the improvement of administrative efficiency through modern technology, digital governance and smarter working systems. According to Sharma, the world had witnessed tremendous advancements in information technology, making it possible for governments to deliver public services more efficiently without unnecessarily expanding administrative structures.

He said that rather than creating additional districts and administrative offices, the State Government should strengthen the existing administrative machinery and ensure that citizens receive timely services without having to make repeated visits to government offices. Sharma emphasised that the objective of administration should not merely be to increase the number of districts but to ensure that public grievances were addressed promptly, government files were processed within a stipulated time and essential services reached citizens efficiently.

He questioned why the government was considering the creation of new administrative units without first addressing the delays, procedural complications and inefficiencies already affecting the existing system. The Dharamshala MLA alleged that the proposal to create new districts was a calculated attempt to keep the people of Himachal Pradesh engaged in political discussions while diverting attention from the government's alleged failures.

He said that once the discussion about new districts gained momentum, people across different regions would become occupied with questions about which areas would be included in a new district, where the district headquarters would be established and how existing administrative boundaries would change. “The government has found a way to keep the people engaged in this debate for the next six months. Meanwhile, the real issues confronting Himachal Pradesh will remain unresolved,” Sharma remarked.

He said that discussions about new districts would not automatically resolve the state's financial challenges, improve deteriorating infrastructure or address the everyday difficulties faced by citizens. Sharma further alleged that the government was using the issue as a political diversion at a time when it should be concentrating on economic management, development projects and the fulfilment of its electoral commitments.

Raising serious concerns over the financial implications of creating new districts, Sharma claimed that the exercise could impose an additional burden of several hundred crore rupees on the state exchequer. He said that establishing new districts would require the creation of additional administrative infrastructure, government offices, official residences and other facilities, besides recurring expenditure on staff, operations and maintenance.

He questioned how the government intended to finance these additional commitments when Himachal Pradesh was already facing significant financial challenges. “The government must first explain how much money will be required to establish new districts and where the necessary financial resources will come from. Announcements alone cannot create administrative infrastructure,” he said.

Sharma alleged that the Congress Government was increasingly dependent on borrowings to manage its financial obligations and that every proposal involving substantial additional expenditure needed careful financial scrutiny. He said that before taking any decision on new districts, the government should conduct a comprehensive financial and administrative assessment and make its findings public.

He further questioned whether the creation of additional districts would adversely affect the availability of funds for existing development projects and essential public services. Launching another attack on the State Government, Sharma said that it was unfortunate that discussions about creating new districts were taking place when questions were being raised over the availability of funds for basic road maintenance.

“The government is talking about creating new districts when it is struggling to arrange sufficient funds even to repair potholes on existing roads,” Sharma said. He stated that improving road conditions, maintaining existing infrastructure, completing pending development works and ensuring the delivery of essential services should be the government's immediate priorities.

Sharma said that citizens needed better roads, efficient administration, reliable public services and timely resolution of their grievances rather than politically motivated announcements. He questioned why the government was prioritising discussions on additional administrative structures when several fundamental public concerns remained unresolved.

The BJP MLA also targeted the Congress Government over its ten electoral guarantees, alleging that the administration had failed to fulfil the commitments made to the people during the Assembly elections. He said that the government owed the people of Himachal Pradesh an explanation regarding the implementation of its promises and the management of the state's financial resources.

Sharma alleged that the sudden discussion about new districts was intended to shift public attention away from questions surrounding the government's electoral guarantees, financial difficulties and development priorities. He said that the people had every right to know how public funds were being utilised and whether the government was allocating resources according to the state's most urgent needs.

Raising questions about the existing administrative structure, Sharma also referred to the deployment of administrative officers, including IAS officers, and the functioning of government departments. He expressed concern that the creation of additional administrative units could make governance more complicated rather than more efficient if the underlying administrative procedures were not improved.

Sharma said that government files frequently moved from one officer to another, resulting in delays and unnecessary inconvenience to citizens. He stressed that the government should focus on simplifying administrative procedures, reducing unnecessary layers of approval, introducing time-bound decision-making and expanding the use of information technology.

He said that effective governance should be measured by the speed, transparency and quality of public service delivery rather than the number of administrative offices or districts. Referring to the historical formation of districts in Himachal Pradesh, Sharma said that administrative boundaries had been shaped by regional geography, local culture, language and social circumstances.

He maintained that the creation of districts was a significant administrative decision requiring a comprehensive understanding of local needs, cultural identities and regional conditions. Sharma said that any proposal to reorganise districts must take into account the geographical characteristics of the state, accessibility of administrative headquarters, public convenience, regional aspirations and financial sustainability.

He added that administrative reorganisation should never be undertaken merely for political considerations or short-term electoral gains. The Dharamshala MLA said that before proceeding with the formation of new districts, the State Government must clearly establish the actual administrative necessity, expected benefits to citizens, estimated expenditure and availability of financial resources.

He said that the government should also explain how the proposed changes would improve the delivery of public services and whether similar improvements could be achieved more economically through administrative reforms and technology-based solutions. Concluding his remarks, Sudhir Sharma said that Himachal Pradesh required a government focused on practical solutions, financial discipline, efficient administration and the welfare of its citizens.

He maintained that the state's immediate priorities should include repairing roads, strengthening public services, addressing financial challenges, fulfilling commitments made to the people and ensuring that government offices function efficiently. “Himachal Pradesh needs smart governance, not merely new administrative boundaries. The government should first put its financial house in order, improve existing services and deliver on its promises before making grand announcements about creating new districts,” Sharma concluded. (ANI)