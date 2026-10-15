Tensions flare during Durga festival in Hyderabad: 2 women named in FIR for dumping fish waste near Annadanam in RK Puram

Celebrations during the Durga Matha Navarathrulu festival at the Sri Pochamma Maisamma Jayadurga Devalayam in RK Puram turned confrontational on October 14, 2026, following an incident involving the dumping of waste near a community food distribution site. According to the First Information Report (FIR No. 876/2026) registered at the Neredmet Police Station, a formal complaint was lodged by 46-year-old businessman Muntha Ramesh Yadav.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on October 14, 2026, at around 1:20 PM at the Sri Pochamma Maisamma Jayadurga Devalayam in R.K. Puram village, Neredmet, Malkajgiri. The complainant, Muntha Ramesh Yadav, a resident of SV Officers Colony, R.K. Puram, alleged that two women residing opposite the temple - Noorjahan, 30, and Shainbiya Bibi, 86 - poured water mixed with fish scales from their building onto the area where the Annadhanam programme was being held. When questioned, they allegedly responded dismissively and challenged him.

Yadav further alleged that similar acts had been occurring for the past 10 years, accusing the two of hurting religious sentiments, mocking Hindu traditions and issuing threats to members of the temple association. Based on the complaint, Inspector of Police A. Venkataiah registered a case under Sections 196(2), 299, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and entrusted the investigation to SIP S Sai Avinash. (ANI)