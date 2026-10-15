“All political parties and every citizen must cooperate with govt": CM Revanth Reddy calls for united fight against El Nino impact

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday called for collective efforts by political parties, citizens and the media to tackle the anticipated impact of El Nino, warning of severe water scarcity, heatwaves and risks to livestock. Reddy said the United Nations had declared that the impact of El Nino would be felt in nearly 100 countries, adding that scientists and environmental experts had been warning about the consequences of environmental changes.

He said the effects of El Nino, which he linked to global warming, had been severely affecting the world since the beginning of 2026. “The United Nations has declared that the impact of El Niño will be felt in nearly 100 countries. When a natural disaster like El Niño occurs, it causes severe water scarcity, heatwaves, and various problems, as predicted by scientists. Right from the beginning of this year, 2026,” he said.

Comparing the situation with the COVID-19 crisis of 2019-2020, Reddy said the current environmental challenges required a similar unified approach, setting aside political differences. He recalled that political parties had cooperated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeals during the COVID-19 crisis and urged parties in Telangana to demonstrate the same spirit.

“During COVID-19, we cooperated with whatever Prime Minister Modi requested, setting aside political policies and party flags. Responded positively to the Prime Minister's appeal to move forward with a unified approach. Political parties in the state must act with the same spirit right now. All political parties and every citizen must cooperate with the government and take its guidelines to the public. We must stand united and tackle this natural disaster together; everyone's cooperation is required,” he said. The Chief Minister stressed that media cooperation was essential and said the state government would appoint a nodal officer for the media and provide a toll-free number.

“Media cooperation is 100% essential for the government. The government will appoint a nodal officer for the media and provide a toll-free number,” Reddy said. Highlighting the challenges posed by the situation, Reddy said power demand was extremely high and emphasised the importance of ensuring drinking water and fodder for cattle. He warned that livestock could face the risk of perishing rapidly without adequate fodder.

“Power demand is extremely severe. Drinking water and fodder for cattle are of utmost importance; otherwise, livestock faces the risk of perishing rapidly," added Reddy. Earlier in September, Reddy met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhapur, Hyderabad, and sought the Centre’s support in addressing challenges arising from the impact of El Nino in the state. (ANI)