Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy orders probe into Bandipur tiger death, elephant tusk theft

Karnataka Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday ordered a probe into the death of a tiger at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and the poaching of an elephant's tusks in the Karadikallu Gudda area. In its letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the Minister described these incidents as extremely serious and alarming.

The Minister said such incidents happening inside the protected forest area show negligence of the department and raise serious questions about the protection of wildlife. In the letter, the Minister ordered an investigation into the entry of the tiger into the village, the identity of the encroachers, how the elephant tusks went missing and the potential involvement of the forest staff.

The minister also called for an assessment to ascertain any link between the two cases, directing authorities to verify post-mortem records, lab test reports of forest produce, patrol diaries, incident registers, witness statements, and GPS data. He strictly mandated that all evidence be preserved intact throughout the probe. The letter also called for the examination of the role of Range Forest Officers (RFOs), Deputy RFOs, Beat staff and supervising officers to determine whether they performed their duties effectively, probing the last patrolling done in the incident area, beat diaries, staff deployment, supervision notes, and checking of the availability of information regarding illegal activities in the area, asserting that if negligence or dereliction of duty is found, responsibility should be fixed and disciplinary action taken as per rules.

The Karnataka forest minister ordered all Deputy Conservators of Forests (DCFs) and Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) to conduct intensive and regular field inspections across the state. The Minister directed the officials to visit field offices, inspect forest areas, check the patrolling system, staff duty, wildlife protection and measures to control illegal activities. Additionally, it also called for the verification of whether the patrolling system in tiger reserves and sensitive forests is effective and whether staff are on duty at designated places.

Moreover, Reddy also asked for the review of patrolling and security systems in all major forest areas of the state. The letter also demanded strengthening of patrolling teams wherever necessary, empowerment of staff, and continuous night patrolling in sensitive areas. It also requested measures to prevent poaching, illicit felling, illegal wildlife trade and other illegal activities and strengthening of technical surveillance and intelligence collection system. It also called for senior officers to monitor these aspects.

The letter also ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team, and demanded a comprehensive weekly report be submitted covering reasons for incidents, action taken against poachers, lapses by officials and staff, and measures taken and proposed to strengthen forest security. All DCFs and ACFs should include the steps taken to strengthen forest security in their field inspection reports. The Minister said protection of wildlife and forest wealth is the most important responsibility of the Forest Department, and preventing recurrence of such serious incidents, punishing the guilty and ensuring effective patrolling in forest areas is extremely essential.

He has directed that this matter be treated as most urgent and serious and that immediate action and a detailed report be submitted within the stipulated time. (ANI)