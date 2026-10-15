"SIT completed probe in 88-days, three life sentences": Uttarakhand Police over investigation in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Uttarakhand V Murugesan on Thursday said police acted promptly in Ankita Bhandari murder case and arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident. 

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 22:07 IST
"SIT completed probe in 88-days, three life sentences": Uttarakhand Police over investigation in Ankita Bhandari murder case
Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Uttarakhand V Murugesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Uttarakhand V Murugesan on Thursday said police acted promptly in Ankita Bhandari murder case and arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident. "Regarding the tragic incident involving the late Ankita Bhandari, who was employed at the Vantara Resort, located within the jurisdiction of the Laxman Jhula Police Station, the police took immediate action and arrested three individuals within 24 hours; they are still in jail," Murugesan said while briefing media on the investigation of the case at police headquarters in Dehradun.

The ADG said,"Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted immediately on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A woman IPS officer of DIG rank was appointed to head the SIT to ensure a thorough and effective investigation." He said the SIT meticulously collected digital, technical, forensic and physical evidence during the investigation. The team also conducted detailed interrogations of the accused and thoroughly analysed forensic reports, witness statements and other crucial evidence. The SIT completed the investigation within 88 days and filed a detailed chargesheet of approximately 500 pages before the court.

Murugesan further said Uttarakhand government took the necessary steps to ensure an expedited trial and effective prosecution in the case. Based on the substantial evidence collected by the SIT and effective arguments by the prosecution, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar convicted all three accused — Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta — on May 30, 2025, and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life. All three convicts are currently in jail, serving their life sentences.

Ankita Bhandari was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on September 24, 2022. (ANI)

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