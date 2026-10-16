Telangana: Hyderabad Police conduct ‘Operation Kavach’ across 15 police station jurisdictions

Hyderabad Police conducted ‘Operation Kavach’ across 15 police station jurisdictions in the Charminar Zone to curb illegal activities and strengthen public safety, with more than 500 personnel participating in the drive. Speaking to ANI, Kiran Khare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Charminar Zone, said the operation was conducted between 1 am and 3 am as part of a citywide security initiative.

“‘Operation Kavach’ was conducted today across the entire city of Hyderabad, including within the Charminar Zone. Specifically, in the Charminar Zone, the operation was carried out across 15 police station jurisdictions. More than 500 officers participated in this initiative, which took place between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM and lasted for two hours,” Khare said. The operation focused on frisking suspicious individuals and checking vehicles without number plates to detect illegal items, including narcotics and weapons. Police also took action against vehicles displaying unauthorised VIP markings or featuring illegal modifications.

“The operation focused on conducting thorough physical frisking of suspicious individuals, as well as inspecting vehicles lacking number plates. During the frisking process, the primary objective was to detect any illegal items, specifically narcotics or weapons,” Khare said. Khare said the drive was part of the police's ongoing efforts to maintain public safety in the Charminar Zone. These measures also include monitoring shops to ensure they close after 1 am and conducting ‘Operation Chabutra’, aimed at discouraging loitering in public spaces at night.

“‘Operation Kavach’ has proven to be quite successful. It is part of our ongoing commitment to public safety in the Charminar Zone—an effort that includes monitoring the closure of shops after 1:00 AM and continuing ‘Operation Chabutra’ (a drive to discourage loitering in public spaces at night),” he said. Khare added that police had counselled thousands of people in recent days as part of the sustained security efforts.

“In fact, over the last few days, we have provided counselling to nearly 4,000 to 5,000 individuals; ‘Operation Kavach’ serves as the next phase in these sustained security efforts,” he said. (ANI)