Telangana: Hyderabad Police conduct ‘Operation Kavach’ across 15 police station jurisdictions

The operation focused on frisking suspicious individuals and checking vehicles without number plates to detect illegal items, including narcotics and weapons. Police also took action against vehicles displaying unauthorised VIP markings or featuring illegal modifications.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 09:31 IST
Telangana: Hyderabad Police conduct ‘Operation Kavach’ across 15 police station jurisdictions
Kiran Khare, DCP Charminar Zone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police conducted ‘Operation Kavach’ across 15 police station jurisdictions in the Charminar Zone to curb illegal activities and strengthen public safety, with more than 500 personnel participating in the drive. Speaking to ANI, Kiran Khare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Charminar Zone, said the operation was conducted between 1 am and 3 am as part of a citywide security initiative.

“‘Operation Kavach’ was conducted today across the entire city of Hyderabad, including within the Charminar Zone. Specifically, in the Charminar Zone, the operation was carried out across 15 police station jurisdictions. More than 500 officers participated in this initiative, which took place between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM and lasted for two hours,” Khare said. The operation focused on frisking suspicious individuals and checking vehicles without number plates to detect illegal items, including narcotics and weapons. Police also took action against vehicles displaying unauthorised VIP markings or featuring illegal modifications.

“The operation focused on conducting thorough physical frisking of suspicious individuals, as well as inspecting vehicles lacking number plates. During the frisking process, the primary objective was to detect any illegal items, specifically narcotics or weapons,” Khare said. Khare said the drive was part of the police's ongoing efforts to maintain public safety in the Charminar Zone. These measures also include monitoring shops to ensure they close after 1 am and conducting ‘Operation Chabutra’, aimed at discouraging loitering in public spaces at night.

“‘Operation Kavach’ has proven to be quite successful. It is part of our ongoing commitment to public safety in the Charminar Zone—an effort that includes monitoring the closure of shops after 1:00 AM and continuing ‘Operation Chabutra’ (a drive to discourage loitering in public spaces at night),” he said. Khare added that police had counselled thousands of people in recent days as part of the sustained security efforts.

“In fact, over the last few days, we have provided counselling to nearly 4,000 to 5,000 individuals; ‘Operation Kavach’ serves as the next phase in these sustained security efforts,” he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
3
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Missing Half of AI Ethics: Universities Focus on Misconduct While Inclusion Falls Behind

The Digital Economy's Unequal Rewards Expose a Fault Line in Rural Development

Asia's $184 Billion Digital Divide: Can Governments Bring 1.2 Billion People Online by 2030?

Can Kazakhstan Escape Its Coal Dependence and Build a Cleaner, More Affordable Heating Future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026