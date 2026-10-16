Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attends garba festivals in Ahmedabad

As Sharadiya Navratri is being celebrated across the state with great devotion, enthusiasm and fervour, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has attended Garba festivals in Ahmedabad on the fifth night of Navratri.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 09:32 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attends garba festivals in Ahmedabad
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attends garba festivals in Ahmedabad (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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As Sharadiya Navratri is being celebrated across the state with great devotion, enthusiasm and fervour, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has attended Garba festivals in Ahmedabad on the fifth night of Navratri. He has taken blessings at the Goddess’s Shrine and encouraged participants at the Khodaldham Garba Mahotsav and Kesariya Taal Garba Mahotsav on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), at the Khodaldham Garba Mahotsav in Nikol and the Kesariya Taal Garba Mahotsav in Vastral, Ahmedabad, the Chief Minister sought blessings by offering prayers at the Goddess’s shrine. He also greeted the Garba participants and encouraged them. At Khodaldham in Nikol, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Patel.

At both venues, the Chief Minister was warmly welcomed by the event organisers and local residents. He interacted with senior citizens and Garba participants in a cordial and affectionate manner, as per the CMO. At the Kesariya Taal Garba Mahotsav in Vastral, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, MLAs Babusinh Jadav and Dr Hasmukh Patel, Dineshsinh Kushwaha, former Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel and City President Prerak Shah were present.

At the Khodaldham Garba Mahotsav in Nikol, Thakkarbapanagar MLA Kanchanben Radadiya and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Revenue Committee Chairman Mukeshbhai Patel were present. During the Chief Minister’s visit to the Garba festival, office-bearers and councillors of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, political and social leaders, representatives of social organisations and other dignitaries were also present, as per the CMO. (ANI)

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