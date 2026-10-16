MHA seeks detailed report from Punjab on Gurdaspur incident which left one dead

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday sought a detailed report from the Punjab government on the Gurdaspur incident in which one man was killed, and two others were critically injured. In a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary, the MHA's Internal Security-I Division referred to reports of an attack on Bikramjit Singh, Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh in Mari Panwan village, under Sri Hargobindpur Police Station in Batala tehsil. It said that Bikramjit Singh died in the attack, while the other two were critically injured.

The letter noted that it has been alleged that the attacks are related to narcotic drugs. "In view of the potential law and order ramifications on this issue in the state," the Punjab government has been requested to share a detailed report on the incident, it said. The Ministry has also sought a comprehensive factual report from the Punjab government regarding the killing of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh alias Jhota in Mansa on October 13, reportedly known for campaigning against the sale and abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state.

It has also asked the Punjab government to furnish details of the action taken to implement strategic priorities and action points aimed at achieving the national objective of a drug-free India. The measures outlined include restructuring and establishing a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), mandatory financial investigations in drug-related cases, outcome-oriented reviews under the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism, strengthening prosecution, designating NDPS Courts, appointing nodal officers and taking action against transnational drug networks.

The Ministry has called for sustained action by all stakeholders to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse. The request comes following the killing of Jhota, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa on October 13 during a confrontation at a medical store over the alleged sale of addictive substances.

According to reports, Jhota had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of habit-forming medicines at chemist shops. He was known for confronting suspected sellers and recording videos of such encounters on social media. On the day of the incident, Jhota and his associates reportedly confronted a medical store owner over the alleged sale of addictive drugs. During the altercation, the shop owner allegedly opened fire, killing Jhota and injuring others. The incident was captured in a video recorded during the confrontation.

The killing triggered protests and renewed concerns over the drug menace and law-and-order situation in Punjab. The incident also drew criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the state government's handling of crime and the alleged illegal sale of drugs. The MHA's request seeks details of the steps taken by Punjab to strengthen its anti-narcotics enforcement framework and improve coordination among agencies involved in tackling drug trafficking.

The proposed measures include restructuring and establishing a dedicated ANTF to strengthen specialised action against narcotics-related offences. The Ministry has also called for mandatory financial investigations, aimed at tracing the proceeds of drug trafficking and identifying the financial networks supporting such activities. Another key area is the strengthening of the prosecution process in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The measures include strengthening prosecution, designating NDPS Courts and appointing nodal officers to improve coordination and accountability.

The Ministry has also emphasised outcome-oriented NCORD reviews, which are intended to improve coordination between central and state agencies, police, enforcement authorities and other stakeholders involved in counter-narcotics operations. Action against transnational drug networks has also been identified as a priority, alongside sustained coordination between agencies to tackle organised trafficking and the distribution of narcotic substances.

The Ministry has called on the Punjab government to provide details of the action taken on these priorities as part of the broader national objective of achieving a drug-free India. (ANI)