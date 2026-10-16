Amit Shah offers prayers at Rupal temple, seeks Acharya’s blessings in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at the Shri Varadayini Mataji Temple in Rupal and laid the foundation stone for an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva. In a post on X, Shah also shared that he had the darshan of Gacchadhipati Param Pujya Acharya Shri Udayprabha Surishwar Ji Maharaj Saheb in Ahmedabad and received his blessings.

“The path shown by Lord Mahavira, by walking upon which the saintly society is keeping the flame of religion, service, and values alight, serves as an inspiration for the entire society,” Shah said in his post. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the NSG personnel, describing them as warriors who have thwarted terror threats to India with courage, professionalism and sacrifices.

“Raising Day greetings to the warriors of the National Security Guard. The NSG Black Cats have blown up every terror threat to India with the fury of the storms and guarded the nation with steely courage, flawless professionalism and valiant sacrifices. Salute to the martyrs of the force,” he wrote on X. Shah also said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would seek a response from the Punjab government over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and a suicide in Dirba, while questioning the state’s law and order situation.

In a post on X, Shah questioned who would take responsibility for the safety of people in Punjab amid what he described as rising threats from drugs, gangsters and organised crime. He referred to the daylight murder of Jhota, who had raised his voice against drugs, and the case of a father in Dirba who allegedly consumed poison under pressure. Shah said the incidents had raised serious questions about law and order in the state.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "Punjab is grappling today with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organized crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: ultimately, who will bear the responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people? In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota—who had raised his voice against drugs—have raised serious questions about Punjab's law and order situation. Parvinder's father has leveled grave allegations against the 'AAP' government and their MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents." (ANI)