CJP alleges Delhi Police took Abhijeet Dipke to undisclosed location, denies access to lawyers

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday alleged that Delhi Police had taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location and claimed that his associates had lost contact with him and that he was not being allowed to speak to lawyers. In a post on social media platform X, the group expressed concern over Dipke's whereabouts and questioned the police action, alleging that he was carrying the national flag when he was taken away.

"The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the group said in its post. Questioning the circumstances surrounding the alleged detention, CJP asked Delhi Police to disclose Dipke's whereabouts and provide clarification on the action taken against him.

The group further alleged that Dipke was walking out of his home carrying the national flag when the incident occurred and questioned why such an act would lead to police action. "Why does this government treat youth like terrorists? We are equal citizens of India and we deserve all the protections and rights of the Constitution!" the post read.

CJP also tagged the official Delhi Police account, seeking an explanation regarding Dipke's location and access to legal assistance. There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to the allegations in the post.

Earlier today, Dipke was detained by Delhi Police, ahead of the party's planned "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park in Connaught Place. Police placed Dipke under preventive detention from his residence in New Delhi, invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). CJP representatives alleged he was taken to an undisclosed location without immediate access to lawyers.

The "Lehra Do Tiranga" march was called by the CJP to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and voter lists. Apart from Dipke, several student and political activists, including AISA president Neha Bora who was detained near Mandi House, and over 150 demonstrators were taken into custody. Central Park was closed for two days with heavy barricading and deployment of paramilitary forces. (ANI)