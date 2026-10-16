MHA seeks reports from Punjab govt on three cases linked to narcotics, including killings and suicide

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday wrote three separate letters to the Punjab government seeking detailed reports on two killings and the suicide of a man, amid allegations linked to narcotics and concerns over their potential law-and-order implications in the state.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 22:30 IST
MHA seeks reports from Punjab govt on three cases linked to narcotics, including killings and suicide
Representative image (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday wrote three separate letters to the Punjab government seeking detailed reports on two killings and the suicide of a man, amid allegations linked to narcotics and concerns over their potential law-and-order implications in the state. These letters were sent to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, and a copy was also delivered to the Director General of Police in the state.

In one of the letters, the MHA sought a comprehensive factual report from the Punjab government on the October 13 killing of Parwinder Singh alias Jhota in Mansa, who was reportedly campaigning against the rampant sale and abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Punjab. The ministry noted that protests had taken place in the state following his killing and asked the government to provide details of the incident and the steps taken in the case. The MHA also sought an update on the action taken by the Punjab government on the Union Home Minister's Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029), which was shared with the Chief Minister on August 10, 2026.

The document outlines strategic priorities and action points towards the national objective of a Drug-Free India. These include restructuring or setting up a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), mandatory financial investigations, outcome-oriented reviews under the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism, strengthening prosecution, designation of NDPS courts, appointment of nodal officers, and action against transnational drug networks. In another letter, the ministry sought a detailed report on the attack on Bikramjit Singh and two others, Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh, in Mari Panwan village under Sri Hargobindpur police station in Batala tehsil of Gurdaspur district. Bikramjit Singh died in the incident, while the other two sustained critical injuries.

The letter noted allegations that the attack was linked to narcotic drugs and asked the state government to share a detailed report in view of the potential law-and-order implications.In the third letter, the MHA sought a detailed report on the September 8 suicide of Gulzar Singh, the father of a youth dependent on substances. According to reports referred to in the letter, Gulzar Singh had questioned the availability of synthetic drugs in his area and levelled allegations against a Punjab government minister before his death. It was further alleged that he was subjected to systematic harassment and pressure by the local village panchayat, which purportedly drove him to take his own life.

The ministry asked the Punjab government to submit a detailed report on the incident, citing public distress and potential law-and-order ramifications in the state. The three letters seek reports on the individual incidents and, in the case of Parwinder Singh's killing, details of the state's broader action against narcotics under the Union Home Minister's vision document. (ANI)

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