Tripura Police team reaches Delhi to take custody of Amir Shokeen in racial harassment case

A team of Tripura Police has arrived in Delhi and is expected to visit Sadar Bazaar Police Station to take custody of Social media influencer and YouTuber Amir Shokeen from Delhi Police. He was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly using racial slurs against a man from Tripura.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 20:15 IST
Tripura Police team reaches Delhi to take custody of Amir Shokeen in racial harassment case
DCP North District Niharika Bhatt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): A team of Tripura Police has arrived in Delhi and is expected to visit Sadar Bazaar Police Station to take custody of Social media influencer and YouTuber Amir Shokeen from Delhi Police. He was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly using racial slurs against a man from Tripura. Police will produce Amir Shokeen before a court to seek transit remand for taking him to Tripura. According to police, the accused had made the controversial video around a month ago.

DCP North District Niharika Bhatt said the police registered a case at Sadar Bazaar Police Station after learning about the incident through social media. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police themselves became the complainant in the case. “In this case, we came to know through social media that a person named Amir Shokeen, a social media influencer and YouTuber, had used racial slurs against a man from Tripura. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police became the complainant and registered a case at Sadar Bazaar Police Station, under the jurisdiction of North District. The case was registered under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Bhatt said.

She said multiple teams from North District conducted raids across Delhi and carried out technical surveillance before apprehending the accused on Thursday evening. “Throughout the day, multiple teams from North District conducted raids across Delhi and carried out technical surveillance. Based on these efforts, the accused, Mohammad Amir, was apprehended in the evening and arrested in connection with the case,” she said.

Bhatt added that Delhi Police would coordinate with Tripura Police and question the accused to establish further details of the case. “We will coordinate with them (Tripura Police). We will put Amir Shokeen under sustained interrogation. Based on the interrogation and the information he provides, we will proceed further with the investigation,” she said.

The case was registered under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the BNS, relating to provocation with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and statements conducing to public mischief, respectively. (ANI)

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