PM Modi to inaugurate three-day ESTIC 2026 conclave on emerging technologies and innovation priorities today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 27. The conclave will bring together scientists, policymakers, industry leaders and global experts to discuss 12 thematic areas, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, healthcare, energy and climate sciences. It will also showcase emerging technologies and facilitate international research partnerships through a networking event involving over 300 participants.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 09:34 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate three-day ESTIC 2026 conclave on emerging technologies and innovation priorities today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2026 on October 27 at 5:30 PM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. As per the official release, the three-day Conclave scheduled from 27 to 29 October will bring together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, policymakers, industry leaders, startups and international experts to deliberate on emerging technologies and India's science, technology and innovation priorities.

Deliberations will span 12 thematic areas, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, climate and ocean sciences. Discussions will focus on research priorities, national capabilities and translating scientific advances into practical applications. The Conclave will also feature an extensive technology and innovation exhibition showcasing indigenous scientific achievements and emerging technologies. It will include around 150 deep-tech startup stalls, which will highlight technological developments and their potential applications across sectors.

The Conclave will also use thematic videos, technology demonstrations, documentaries, informational kiosks and augmented and virtual reality experiences to enhance engagement with scientific developments and their real-world applications. A new initiative, the Global Connect Networking Event, will bring together more than 300 invited participants from academia, research institutions and industry in India and abroad. It will provide a platform to explore international research partnerships, industry-academia collaboration and pathways for translating innovations from laboratories to markets.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) newly established Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, describing the occasion as a significant step towards strengthening the country’s institutional and technological capabilities while highlighting the transformation in governance, financial inclusion and digital banking. The inauguration of the RBI’s Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar marks the establishment of new institutional facilities in Odisha, which PM Modi said would benefit both the state and the country. (ANI)

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