“Kashmiris joined hands with Army to save Kashmiriyat”: Terror victims’ association chairperson

Chairperson of the Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir, Tasleema Akhter, on Tuesday called October 27 a significant day in Kashmir’s history, recalling how Kashmiris joined hands with the Indian Army to protect the region during the 1947 invasion by Pakistan-sponsored tribal raiders. Speaking to ANI in Srinagar, Akhter said the day reminded people of how Kashmiris stood together to protect their land and identity, and urged international human rights organisations to raise their voices for the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), alleging that their basic rights had been taken away.

“Today is October 27, and it's a very special day for us. This day always reminds us of how Kashmiris joined hands with the Indian Army to save their Kashmiriyat,” she said. Recalling the events of October 22, 1947, Akhter alleged that Pakistan-sponsored tribal raiders entered Jammu and Kashmir with malicious intentions and carried out killings, looting and destruction in several areas. “When on October 22, 1947, Pakistan-sponsored Kabaili terrorists who came to our Jammu and Kashmir with evil intentions occupied the place and committed murder, looting, and destruction,” she said.

Akhter said people across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Baramulla district, came together with Maharaja Hari Singh and sought assistance from the Indian government following the invasion. “In many areas, especially in District Baramulla, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including Maharaja Hari Singh, came together and asked the Indian Government for help, and on October 27, the Government of India accepted the Instrument of Accession, and the Indian Army arrived here on this day,” she said.

She also recalled the contribution of local residents who resisted the raiders and helped protect the region, naming Mohammad Maqbool Shirwani of Baramulla district among those who stood up during the crisis. “Kashmiris like Mohammad Maqbool Shirwani from District Baramulla, along with many other leaders and young men like him who protected this Kashmiri land. The decision we took on that day we are living happily here,” Akhter said.

Turning to the situation in PoK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), Akhter called for greater international attention to the rights of people living in the two regions. “Look at how cruelly the basic rights of the people of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan have been snatched away. Today, PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan are in such a state that Kashmir should also stand with them and raise their voice,” she said.

Akhter appealed to human rights organisations across the world to come together in support of the people of PoK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). “I want all the human rights organisations in the world to unite and raise their voices for the innocent people of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan and their rights,” she added. (ANI)