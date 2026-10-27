Jan Suraaj Party functionary found dead near railway track in Ranchi

Devpalik Gupta, a member of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party communications team, who went missing while travelling from Patna on the Jan Shatabdi Express, was found dead beside a railway track in the Angara police station area of Ranchi, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 21:13 IST
Jan Suraaj Party functionary found dead near railway track in Ranchi
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devpalik Gupta, a member of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party team, was found dead beside a railway track in the Angara police station area of Ranchi, police said on Tuesday. Gupta was associated with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party as a Digital Communications Manager and was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.

He went missing while travelling on the Jan Shatabdi Express. The circumstances surrounding his death are being examined.

Gupta had gone missing while travelling from Patna on the Jan Shatabdi Express. Further details regarding the circumstances in which he went missing and the events leading to his death were not immediately available. The body has been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain further details.

Meanwhile, Kishor, who is currently busy with the MLC elections, said on October 21 that the upcoming Bihar MLC elections will not change the state government or opposition leadership, emphasising that in these elections people can rein in the existing system in Bihar with their votes. Kishor emphasised that the exercise will not alter the leadership status quo in the state, noting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government remains firmly in place and Tejashwi Yadav will continue as the Leader of the Opposition.

"This is not an election to form a government. The government is the NDA's and will remain so. This is not an election to remove anyone from the government. Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition and will remain so, but this is an election where people can rein in the existing system in Bihar with their votes," Prashant Kishor told reporters. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
2
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
3
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global
4
USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing

USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft fi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026