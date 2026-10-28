Cheranalloor accident: Court denies bail to judge’s minor son; Kochi Police Commissioner to be transferred

The Kochi district sessions court on Wednesday denied bail to the alleged accused driver, the minor son of an Additional District Judge, and his acquaintance in the Cheranalloor accident case, in which a 55-year-old scooter rider was killed. Meanwhile, Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar will be transferred over alleged police lapses in the case. R Nishanthini will take charge as the new Commissioner. The action follows instructions from Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

Four police personnel have been suspended in connection with the alleged lapses. Reacting to the action, BJP MLA V Muraleedharan criticised the handling of the case and questioned the police response. “The SHO was suspended for doing something against the law. But what has happened in the police station is unheard of in Keralam because the accused enjoys the protection of the police and the victim has to run from pillar to post. It took almost 32 hours for justice to be served. This shows the present situation of law and order,” Muraleedharan said.

The deceased, Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali, was killed after a luxury car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old rammed into his scooter from behind early on Sunday morning. The car is registered in the name of the teenager’s father, an Additional District Judge. The District Crime Branch (DCB) conducted an evidence-collection raid late Tuesday night as part of the investigation into the accident.

Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar had earlier stated that the police initially registered a case under the provision relating to death caused by negligence, based on the initial First Information Statement (FIS). The case was subsequently altered to Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide, after evidence emerged indicating that the vehicle was overspeeding. Mahesh Kumar said the police followed the prescribed procedures under the Juvenile Justice rules and produced the juvenile before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board.

He also said that the Motor Vehicles Act provides for action against the guardian or registered owner of a vehicle when an accident is caused by a juvenile. In this case, the teenager’s father is also the registered owner of the car, and the relevant provisions of the Act have been invoked. “The section was altered, and, following the Juvenile Justice rules, the juvenile was produced before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board, and the prescribed procedures were followed. Moreover, the Motor Vehicles Act provides that when an accident is caused by a juvenile, the guardian or the registered owner (RC owner) may be held responsible. In this case, the father is also the registered owner of the vehicle. Accordingly, the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act have been invoked. Certain procedures must be followed because the registered owner is a judge, and we are following those procedures to take further action,” the Commissioner said.

Expressing support for the deceased’s family, Mahesh Kumar said, “This is an emotional moment. We fully support the family, as they have lost their breadwinner, who was working late at night when the accident occurred. We will take all necessary action to ensure that those responsible and found culpable are brought to justice, in accordance with the existing norms.” Meanwhile, BJP and CPI(M) workers staged a protest outside Cheranalloor Police Station on Tuesday, demanding action against the father of the 17-year-old boy in connection with the accident.

The deceased’s daughter, Bhadrakeerthi, said senior police officials, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), had visited their residence and recorded their statements. “Yesterday (Monday) afternoon the ADGP and higher officials came to my home and took statements from us. We came to know that four police personnel were suspended, but we do not know the reason. After getting the order, I will check the reason,” she told ANI.

According to the preliminary police report, the teenager was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood samples were collected for further analysis, and he was taken into police custody following the incident. The investigation is underway, with the District Crime Branch collecting evidence and the police proceeding with further action in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures. (ANI)