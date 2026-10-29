"Trying to cover": Gaurav Gogoi slams ruling party over electoral integrity as opposition leaders arrive at Kharge's residence 

Opposition leaders have begun arriving at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for a high-level strategy meeting ahead of the INDIA bloc’s planned 'public impeachment' programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among those seen arriving at the residence of the Congress President.

Meanwhile, Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Gaurav Gogoi launched a blistering attack on the ruling administration, accusing it of covering up its theft. Talking to reporters, Gogoi addressed the mounting confrontation over electoral transparency and accused the ruling party of attempting to conceal procedural malpractices.

"Look, the BJP... like thieves, is trying to hide the entire truth, trying to cover up its theft. And we all, by coming to Delhi, the capital of India, want to take these facts among the people how the theft happened, who is behind the thieves, who their political bosses are we want to bring all these things to light among the people. So the BJP government wants to stop that very thing," Gogoi told reporters. With leaders converging in the national capital to finalise the roadmap for upcoming nationwide demonstrations, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas emphasised that the opposition's mobilisation campaign will scale up significantly in the coming days.

"Not only tomorrow, but all the coming days would be big days for us. On 1st of November, you would witness a mammoth rally in Delhi. It would be a historic convergence of people. And following that also, we will have a series of protests. So we will not budge an inch. Let Amit Shah and Narendra Modi read the writing on the wall," John Brittas said. On Wednesday, defending the INDIA bloc's proposed public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that symbolic protests carry immense weight in a democracy, particularly when the opposition is denied space to raise issues inside Parliament.

Speaking to ANI here, Dikshit emphasised that when political parties are not in power, they must explore alternative avenues to connect with citizens and articulate their concerns. "In politics, symbolic protest and symbolic gestures hold great significance. Naturally, when you do not hold power or control the government, and when issues are prevented from being discussed in Parliament, political figures must seek alternative ways to engage with the public and present their views," Dikshit said.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will hold a public impeachment-style programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CC) Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence in New Delhi on October 30, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on X. In his post, Ramesh said after being denied other locations, the INDIA bloc would hold the programme at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi, at 3.30 pm on Friday.

“Having been denied other locations, the INDIA janbandhan will be holding a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3.30 pm on Friday, Oct 30, 2026,” Ramesh wrote. He accused the CEC of violating the Constitution and undermining the country's electoral democracy.

“The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court. He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next,” Ramesh wrote further. Earlier, Congress president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called INDIA bloc leaders for a public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at his residence in Delhi on October 30.

The Congress had also planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against the CEC, followed by a 'Dilli Chalo' march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1."I request you to kindly assemble on 30 October 2026 at 3.30 pm at 10 Rajaj Marg, in connection with the public impeachment of the CEC. Kindly make it convenient to attend," the letter read. The Opposition INDIA bloc has been protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation or removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and concerns about voter deletions for months.

The protests have also seen police action, with more than 100 demonstrators detained amid heightened security in Central Delhi. Congress and its allies have maintained that their agitation will continue until accountability is established within the Election Commission of India. Meanwhile, Delhi Police had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the law and order perspective for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with several conditions, including the rally's conclusion by 5 pm and a ban on overnight stays at the venue.

The rally is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1. (ANI)