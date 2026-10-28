"Biometrics will end irregularities": MP Imran Masood advocates linking Aadhaar to electoral rolls

Imran Masood, Congress Member of Parliament from Saharanpur, has advocated for linking electoral rolls with Aadhaar, stating that biometric verification would effectively eliminate duplicate entries and irregularities in the voter lists. Speaking to ANI here, the Congress lawmaker questioned why Aadhaar is not being utilised for the electoral process when it is already integrated into nearly every other public and official service across the country.

"When you are using Aadhaar for everything else, why not use it for the electoral rolls as well? Linking Aadhaar to the electoral roll involves a thumbprint—it includes biometrics. This would help put an end to the irregularities currently occurring in the electoral rolls," Masood said. Masood emphasised that introducing biometric authentication, such as fingerprint verification, would significantly enhance transparency, ensure the integrity of the voter database, and prevent electoral malpractice.

Earlier on Wednesday, Masood launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are "scared of the truth" after the opposition INDIA bloc was denied venues in the national capital to hold a mock "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to reporters in Saharanpur, Masood strongly supported Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s decision to hold the demonstration at his official residence at 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi on October 30.

"The Modi-Shah government is terrified of the Opposition exposing the truth behind 'Vote Chori' to the country. Why were public venues like Hotel Ashok and Ramlila Maidan denied to the INDIA bloc? The Delhi Police is being used as a political tool. If the Election Commission is truly transparent and constitutional, why are the Prime Minister and Home Minister shielding the CEC?" Masood asked. Masood echoed the accusations levelled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being misused to disempower marginalised voters.

"Rahul Gandhi ji exposed at the Trilokpuri Jan Sunwai how over 400 voters were illegally struck off from just four booths. Across Uttar Pradesh, as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has pointed out, voters from minority communities, Yadavs, and traditional Opposition supporters are being systematically targeted and removed from the rolls. This is not revision; this is electoral manipulation," the Saharanpur MP alleged. He asserted that the INDIA bloc would not relent until accountability is fixed, reiterating Rahul Gandhi’s demand for the immediate resignation or removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Masood also welcomed the Samajwadi Party's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections for the Varanasi division teachers' constituency, where SP candidate Lal Bihari Yadav retained his seat against the BJP. "The people are seeing through the BJP's tactics. Despite their attempts to interfere inside counting booths in the Prime Minister's own constituency, the mandate of the teachers went to the Samajwadi Party. The ground reality is shifting against the ruling alliance," he said. (ANI)