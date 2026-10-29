Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviews cleanliness initiatives under Special Campaign 6 at AIIMS

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Thursday to review cleanliness, sanitation and waste management initiatives undertaken by the institute under Special Campaign 6. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during the visit, he also inspected the newly constructed Patient Waiting Lounge at the AIIMS Trauma Centre Extension Campus, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and proposed to be utilised as an Aashray Shelter for patients and their attendants. He also interacted with sanitation workers at the institute.

The Union Health Minister was briefed on the initiatives undertaken by AIIMS under the Swachhata Abhiyan, with particular focus on cleanliness, sanitation, waste management and the upkeep of institutional premises. AIIMS, New Delhi, has adopted several best practices to strengthen sanitation and hygiene, including gang washing, dedicated sanitary attendants in emergency and OPD toilets, end-of-day OPD cleaning, regular training of sanitation workers, timely wage payments and monitoring of sanitation supplies and mechanised cleaning equipment.

The institute has also undertaken significant measures in water and energy conservation. Its 11 wastewater treatment plants are supported by online monitoring and smart metering, with approximately 19.6 lakh litres of treated wastewater reused daily for horticulture. Energy conservation measures, including optimised air-conditioning and switching off equipment when not required, have resulted in a reported reduction of 7.68 lakh kWh in electricity consumption, a decline of 10.5 per cent. Electricity expenditure was about Rs 1.98 crore lower during January–October 2025 compared with the corresponding period in 2024. To promote sustainable mobility, AIIMS operates 40 free in-campus electric vehicle shuttle services for patients and attendants. The campus also has 30 EV chargers and 114 dedicated power points across four locations, supported by smart monitoring systems, the release stated.

These initiatives reflect AIIMS’ commitment to institutionalising cleanliness, improving resource efficiency and maintaining a hygienic, sustainable and patient-friendly healthcare environment under Special Campaign 6. Following the briefing, Nadda proceeded to the newly constructed Patient Waiting Lounge at the AIIMS Trauma Centre Extension Campus to inspect the infrastructure and facilities developed for patients and their attendants. Constructed by BEL, Ghaziabad, under its CSR initiative, the facility has a revised built-up area of 2,970 square metres and a designed seating capacity of 897 persons. The building comprises primary and secondary waiting areas, entry and exit points, ramps, toilets and ancillary facilities.

The completed facility is proposed to be utilised as an Aashray Shelter to provide safe, dignified and weather-protected temporary accommodation for economically disadvantaged patients and their attendants who travel to AIIMS for medical treatment. Its proposed utilisation is expected to strengthen patient welfare arrangements by providing a permanent, covered alternative to temporary tent-based shelter, improving comfort and hygiene, and reducing the need for patients and their attendants to rest in open areas around the hospital. AIIMS currently operates Aashray as a 24-hour humanitarian shelter facility, particularly supporting patients and attendants travelling from outside Delhi.

The Union Health Minister also interacted with sanitation workers at AIIMS, New Delhi, and acknowledged their role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within the hospital premises. The interaction highlighted the importance of recognising the contribution of frontline sanitation workers, whose efforts are integral to ensuring a clean, safe and hygienic healthcare environment. The visit reaffirmed the importance of sustained cleanliness initiatives, effective waste management and improved patient amenities in public healthcare institutions. Through Special Campaign 6, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continues to emphasise that cleanliness must be institutionalised as an ongoing practice, supported by efficient management, collective responsibility and a patient-centric approach to healthcare delivery. (ANI)