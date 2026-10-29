“BJP dominance established across country,” says MP Minister Vishvas Sarang on MLC poll results; Congress hits back

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress party over the MLC election results, saying the opposition’s claims about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being rigged had been exposed as it managed to win only one seat in elections conducted using ballot papers. Sarang further said the Congress had repeatedly claimed that it would win elections if ballot papers were used instead of EVMs, but the outcome had contradicted its claims, stressing that the BJP dominance was established across the country.

“The Congress was beating its chest, claiming that EVMs were rigged and insisting that if elections were held using ballot papers, they would win. Now, the MLC elections have been conducted using ballot papers, and the Congress is nowhere to be seen. They managed to win only one seat with great difficulty. Once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and the BJP’s dominance have been established across the country,” Sarang said. He further questioned the Congress over its campaign against EVMs, alleging that the party’s claims had been exposed by the election results.

“Where have their statements and campaign demanding elections through ballot papers gone now? It has been established that whether elections are conducted using EVMs or ballot papers, the Congress is bound to lose because of its own actions. People are not accepting the party. The narrative they had been building about irregularities in EVMs, now they must answer why they lost the elections conducted using ballot papers. Clearly, the Congress’s baseless propaganda and allegations have been exposed,” the minister added. Meanwhile, AICC Secretary Kunal Choudhary criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for commenting on the MLC election results, saying they should focus on the country’s pressing issues instead.

Choudhary said the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should be concerned about China’s activities in Arunachal Pradesh, the situation in Manipur, farmers' grievances and the concerns of unemployed youth rather than commenting on election results. “It is a matter of great misfortune for the country that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, who should be concerned about China’s incursions into Arunachal Pradesh, the situation in Manipur, the plight of farmers and the frustration among the youth, are tweeting about MLC elections. They are tweeting so quickly that it appears they want to undermine the country’s democracy…After they tweeted, they lost in Varanasi, and their candidate lost in Nagpur too. From Varanasi to Nagpur, they are facing electoral setbacks,” Choudhary said.

He also spoke about the significance being attached to the MLC results, saying that such elections are not direct elections and that their outcomes can depend on the circumstances involved. “MLC elections are not direct elections and their outcomes depend on various circumstances and prevailing situations. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should speak about the country’s core issues instead of making such comments and tweets about. It would be better if they should address the situation in the country, why the youth are taking to the streets, and why farmers are distressed,” Choudhary added. (ANI)