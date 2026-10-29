World Uyghur Congress urges German President to raise community’s rights concerns during China visit

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has urged German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to raise concerns over alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs during his state visit to China from October 27 to 31, including state-imposed forced labour, transnational repression and China’s newly enacted Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress. According to the WUC press release, the organisation has called on Steinmeier to address these issues directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting their implications for Germany’s economic relations with China and the safety of Uyghur communities living in Germany.

The release stated that the visit comes amid renewed warnings from United Nations human rights experts regarding practices that may amount to crimes against humanity. According to the WUC, UN experts expressed concern in January 2026 over reports of state-imposed forced labour affecting Uyghurs, Tibetans and other ethnic communities in China. The organisation also highlighted the alleged risks of Uyghur forced labour in global supply chains, including those linked to German businesses. The WUC also expressed concern over China’s Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which entered into force on July 1, 2026. As cited in the press release, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned in June that the legislation could deepen restrictions on freedom of language, education, religion, culture, expression and assembly, and called for its repeal.

The organisation further noted that the European Parliament adopted a resolution on April 30, 2026, calling on the Chinese government to repeal the law. The WUC described the legislation as a measure that further institutionalises forced assimilation policies and undermines Uyghur identity. Particular concern was raised over Article 63 of the law, which, according to the release, provides for the application of Chinese law to individuals and organisations outside China accused of undermining ethnic unity. The WUC warned that the provision could provide Chinese authorities with an additional legal pretext for transnational repression against Uyghur communities abroad, including in Germany.

The release also referred to reports of Uyghur activists facing intimidation, surveillance and pressure on their families in East Turkistan. “The Uyghur genocide is not confined to East Turkistan. Its consequences extend beyond China’s borders, from forced labour in international supply chains to the intimidation of Uyghurs living abroad,” WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun said, according to the press release.

Alawdun urged Steinmeier to raise the alleged violations directly with Xi Jinping, stressing that Germany’s economic and diplomatic engagement with China should not come at the expense of Uyghur rights. The WUC further noted that Germany expressed concern during the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in September 2026 that China’s new Ethnic Unity Law further reinforced restrictions on cultural and religious freedoms in East Turkistan and Tibet. The organisation called on Steinmeier to follow up on Germany’s stated concerns during his meetings with Chinese officials.

The press release urged the German president to demand the closure of any remaining internment camps, the release of arbitrarily detained Uyghurs, an end to state-imposed forced labour and transnational repression, and the repeal of the Ethnic Unity Law. The WUC also called on Steinmeier to press Beijing to implement UN human rights recommendations and grant independent UN experts unrestricted access to East Turkistan, including detention facilities, to investigate ongoing human rights violations. (ANI)