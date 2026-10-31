BRS leader Dasoju accuses Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of land grabbing, says nearly 7 lakh acres under his control

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju on Saturday accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of land grabbing and alleged that he was making baseless allegations against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) over the Miyapur land issue. Speaking to ANI, Dasoju said the Supreme Court's verdict on the Miyapur lands was the outcome of a long-running legal dispute and welcomed the judgment, while asserting that the previous BRS government under KCR had also pursued the matter.

"Bharat Rashtra Samithi welcomes the verdict of the Supreme Court with regard to the Miyapur lands. And today's judgment is also because of the constant and serious persuasion that was done by former Chief Minister Shri KCRG also," he said. Questioning Revanth Reddy's allegations against KCR, Dasoju said the Chief Minister should seek clarification from Ranga Reddy district collector Narayana Reddy, who had reportedly stated that the litigation concerning the Miyapur lands began in 1995.

"With regard to Miyapur lands, I think he must get tutored by his own collector, Mr Narayana Reddy, the Rangareddy district collector. On record, the collector said that this litigation has been started sometime in 1995, and almost 30 years this is in the courts, and finally, because of the participation made by KCRG's government and as well as the present government, the Supreme Court has given an order," he said. The BRS leader further accused the Chief Minister of politicising the issue to divert attention from alleged land acquisitions under his government.

"Now, instead of answering to the allegations of brazen grabbing being done by Mr. Revanth Reddy and his family members, he is now attacking and attributing even the Miyapur lands to Mr. KCR is very uncalled for," Dasoju said. He alleged that nearly seven lakh acres of land were under the control of Revanth Reddy in his capacity as Municipal Administration Minister, citing the Future City Development Authority, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and Secunderabad Municipal Corporation.

"Mr Revanth Reddy, the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, has captured almost 6.5 to 7 lakh acres of land in the name of Future City Development Authority, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and Secunderabad Municipal Corporation; all put together, almost about 7 lakh acres of land is under the control of Mr Revanth Reddy as a Municipal Minister," he alleged. Dasoju also alleged that land belonging to Dalits, poor and marginalised sections was being forcibly acquired.

"Everywhere, forcible land acquisition is happening; everywhere forcible land grabbing is happening. Land that was assigned to Dalits and poor and marginalised sections is being forcibly acquired by them," he said. He urged Revanth Reddy to verify the facts surrounding the Miyapur litigation before making allegations against KCR.

"Let you get the facts, Mr Revanth Reddy, before you make such kind of baseless allegations," he said. (ANI)