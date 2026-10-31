Haryana: 6-year-old girl brutally assaulted at Panchkula Government School; Family questions security protocols

A young girl student was allegedly assaulted at a government school in Panchkula by a third-grade student. The family has questioned the school's security arrangements, claiming the accused third-grade student himself led them to the injured, unconscious girl, and asking why no one noticed the alleged attack despite CCTV cameras monitored from the principal's office.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 11:30 IST
Haryana: 6-year-old girl brutally assaulted at Panchkula Government School; Family questions security protocols
Representative Image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl student was allegedly assaulted at a government school in Panchkula by a third-grade student. The family has questioned the school's security arrangements, claiming the accused third-grade student himself led them to the injured, unconscious girl, and asking why no one noticed the alleged attack despite CCTV cameras monitored from the principal's office. The family alleged that a third-grade student lured the girl to the first floor under the pretext that her father had called for her, and it was there that she was subjected to a brutal assault. They have also raised concerns regarding the school's CCTV surveillance.

The family alleged that the very same third-grade student accused of assaulting the girl was the one who led them to her, where she lay injured and unconscious inside the school premises. The girl's uncle claimed that when the family arrived at the school searching for her, it was this third-grade student who took them to where she was.

"This incident serves as a lesson for all schools. It’s crucial, because if such incidents occur—despite having so many schools and so many teachers—then no one will want to send their children to school. Whether it’s a private school or a government school—the staff are paid substantial salaries, yet they fail to do their jobs properly," he told ANI. The family alleged that the girl was first struck with a stone and subsequently attacked with a flower pot.

It is further alleged that the girl was dragged for a significant distance, leaving her severely injured and in an unconscious state. The family has also questioned the school management's surveillance system. (ANI)

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